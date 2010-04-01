Modern Support Resistence

Dynamic S/R indicator that creates zones from fast/slow fractals, merges them if they overlap, classifies them (Possible, Untested, Verified, Turncoat, Weak), highlights the one closest to current price, and sends alerts when price enters the area. It supports testing mode, visual themes, zone extension/merge, global variables for EA integration, optional display of broken zones, and an adaptive ATR-based fuzz filter (with automatic fallback).


My indicators for free. I only ask that leave your feedback to help me improve them or as a thank you. Have a good trade!


Produits recommandés
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicateurs
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
VisualVol
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicateurs
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. The indicator displays: T
Trend Strength Score
Najmulhuda Bin Mohd Salleh
Indicateurs
Trend Strength Score – MT5 Indicator Trend Strength Score is a non-repainting technical indicator designed to measure and visualize the strength of market trends. It uses a combination of directional and volatility-based metrics to display a real-time trend strength histogram. Key Features Trend strength visualized in four levels: No Trend, Weak, Moderate, Strong Multi-factor analysis using: ADX (trend strength) ATR (volatility) EMA slope (trend direction) Real-time histogram display based on cl
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicateurs
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicateurs
Indicateur unique qui met en œuvre une approche professionnelle et quantitative pour signifier le trading de réversion. Il capitalise sur le fait que le prix dévie et revient à la moyenne de manière prévisible et mesurable, ce qui permet des règles d'entrée et de sortie claires qui surpassent largement les stratégies de trading non quantitatives. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Des signaux de trading clairs Étonnamment facile à échanger Couleurs et t
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicateurs
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
Mac Binary Options Signals MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicateurs
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Indicateurs
Version MT4   |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit la structure d'onde correcte du marché et les niveaux de Fibonacci qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conseiller-Assis
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicateurs
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Buy Sell Chill Indicator
Santino Emanuele Ventre
Indicateurs
Take the stress out of trading with the Buy Sell Chill Indicator —your ultimate companion for effortless trend identification. This easy-to-use tool gives you a clear visual arrow to show the direction the market is about to take, making trading decisions as simple and "chill" as possible. Why Choose the Buy Sell Chill Indicator? Relaxed and Intuitive : Designed to make trading less stressful and more enjoyable by giving you straightforward signals with no clutter. Customizable Features : ATR Pe
KT Renko Patterns MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT Renko Patterns analyse le graphique Renko brique par brique afin de détecter des figures techniques bien connues, fréquemment utilisées par les traders sur divers marchés financiers. Par rapport aux graphiques basés sur le temps, les Renko offrent une vue épurée, rendant les figures plus faciles à reconnaître et à exploiter. KT Renko Patterns comprend plusieurs figures Renko, dont la majorité sont expliquées en détail dans le livre “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” de Prashant Shah. Un
Best Scalper Oscillator
Evgeny Belyaev
3.33 (3)
Indicateurs
Best Scalper Oscillator is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 based on mathematical calculations on the price chart. This is one of the most common and useful indicators for finding the trend reversal points.  Best Scalper Oscillator is equipped with multiple types of notification (push notifications, emails, alerts), which allows opening trades in time.  Distinctive features Generates minimum false signals. Excellent for identifying trend reversals. Perfect for scalping. Suitable for working on th
Boom kerdoskopos
David Chokumanyara
Indicateurs
Boom Kerdoskopos Indicator – Sell With Confidence The Boom Kerdoskopos Indicator is a scalper’s dream for Boom markets on M1 timeframe . Built to protect you from spikes, it gives precise yellow down arrows for sell entries and red cross exit signals so you always know when to enter and leave the trade. With smart alerts (audible, push, email), you can trade stress-free and secure 8–10 safe candles every time. It’s perfect for scalpers who want fast, consistent profits. Why Traders Choose
DYJ TradingView
Daying Cao
5 (1)
Indicateurs
DYJ TRADINGVIEW est un système de notation multi-indicateurs, utilisant le décompte des signaux de notation et des outils d'analyse pour trouver des opportunités d'entrée sur les marchés mondiaux DYJ TRADINGVIEW dispose de 10 indicateurs intégrés pour l'analyse du marché. L'analyse basée sur des indicateurs est utilisée par de nombreux commerçants pour les aider à prendre des décisions sur les transactions à prendre et où les entrer et les sortir. Nous utilisons plusieurs types différents qu
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Wavetrend for MT5
Antonello Belgrano
Indicateurs
Here is a version for MetaTrader 5 of the famous Wave Trend indicator. Introducing the Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MT5 We are excited to present our Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator, exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5. This advanced tool is a must-have for traders who seek precision and efficiency in their trading journey. Our oscillator is built on the principles of wave trend analysis, capturing the ebb and flow of market trends with unparalleled accuracy. It helps traders identify p
BOA Multi Currency Dashboard
Eugene Kendrick
Indicateurs
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard for Binary Options (MT5) . You can use any of the BOA Signals Indicators with the dashboard. Just change the BOA Signals Indicator Name in the dashboard settings to the indicator you want to get signals from. For example: CHILL. BLAZE:  BOA_BLAZE_Indicator_v1   Strategy :   BLW Online Trading Binary Options Strategy (3 Moving Average) LAVA:  BOA_LAVA_Indicator_v1   Strategy:   Lady Trader Binary Options Strategy (Bollinger Bands & Stochas
Broken Trendline Alert
Giovanna Talio
Indicateurs
GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT---- MY NEW SIGNAL HERE ------->   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2162238?source=Site+Signals+My# BROKEN TRENDLINE ALERT IS A SIMPLE TOOL INDICATOR. JUST DRAW IN YOUR CHART A DYNAMIC OR STATIC TRENDLINE,AND THE INDICATOR WILL SEND YOU ALERT WHENEVER THE PRICE CROSSES BELOW OR ABOVE YOUR DRAWN TRENDLINE. IT WORKS IN ANY TIMEFRAME AND ANY CHART YOU WANT.JUST GOT A VPS AND DON'T STRESS IN FRONT OF YOUR COMPUTER. FOR ANY KIND OF QUESTION ,
SimSim Arrow Momentum MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicateurs
SimSim Arrow Momentum est un indicateur « Momentum » standard, mais dans une version flèche. Version pour MetaTrader 4 Les paramètres de l'indicateur sont similaires à ceux standard, plus un paramètre supplémentaire Delta . Delta = 0 - 100 Écarts par rapport à la valeur 100. Modification du niveau de l'indicateur 100, plus et moins sont possibles. L'indicateur génère un signal lorsque le prix franchit la ligne de niveau = 100 +- Delta. Activez « CONTROL DEAL » pour l'opération et les transacti
Advanced Trend Scalper MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The   Advanced Trend Scalper MT5  indicator is designed to help both novices and professional traders. The indicator analyses the market and gives you buy and sell signals. It does not use any other indicators, it works only with the market actions. The signal appears right after the candle close and it does not repaint. The efficient algorithm provides a high degree of reliability of such signals.  Advanced Trend Scalpe r  for the MetaTrader 4 terminal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicateurs
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Visual Momentum Wave Sync Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Visual Momentum Wave Sync: Master Market Momentum with Unmatched Clarity Unlock the market's rhythm and trade with confidence for just $30! Are you tired of noisy indicators that clutter your charts and provide conflicting signals? Do you struggle to accurately gauge market momentum and identify high-probability entry and exit points? The Visual Momentum Wave Sync indicator is the definitive tool designed to solve these problems, offering a crystal-clear view of market dynamics for traders who
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.52 (29)
Indicateurs
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Advanced Stochastic Scalper MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
4.1 (10)
Indicateurs
Advanced Stochastic Scalper MT5 is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely ma
PZ ABCD Retracement MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicateurs
Identify precise entry and exit points with AB=CD patterns This indicator finds AB=CD retracement patterns. The AB=CD Retracement pattern is a 4-point price structure where the initial price segment is partially retraced and followed by an equidistant move from the completion of the pullback, and is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable AC and BD ratios Customizable b
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Indicateurs
Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator The Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator is a cutting-edge tool developed by  Coetsee Digital , designed to identify potential spike opportunities in the market. Crafted for traders focusing on Deriv and Weltrade synthetic markets, this indicator is optimized to operate exclusively on the 3-minute (M3), 5-minute (M5), 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1) timeframes and supports only the following pairs: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, Pai
Wave Trend MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicateurs
MT4 Version Wave Trend MT5 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current move
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff mt5 est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel !   Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi!   RÉGLAGES Dessiner la flèche - on off. dessiner d
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Entry Sniper – Tableau de Bord ATR Multi-Unités de Temps pour Scalping et Swing Trading sur l'Or Gold Entry Sniper est un indicateur avancé pour MetaTrader 5 qui fournit des signaux d'achat/vente précis sur XAUUSD et autres actifs, basé sur la logique de Trailing Stop ATR et l' analyse multi-unités de temps . Caractéristiques et Avantages Clés Analyse Multi-Unités de Temps – Affiche les tendances en M1, M5, M15 sur un seul tableau. Trailing Stop Basé sur l'ATR – Ajuste automatiquement selon
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicateurs
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator est un Assistant de Direction de Marché et de Stratégie Multi-timeframe basé sur l'IA. La performance en trading consiste à comprendre le marché comme le font les professionnels. C'est exactement ce que propose le RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Bénéficiez d'analyses institutionnelles avec l'analyse de tendance, de sentiment et macro driven par l'IA externe à MQL5 , adaptée à votre style de trading. Après l'achat, pour obtenir le Manuel de l'Utilisateur : 1. postez un commentai
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement 35 $ chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   30 $   pendant la   première semaine   ou pour   les 3 premiers achats  !  Chaîne Trading Tools sur MQL5  : rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour recevoir mes dernières actualités Cet indicateur trace des zones de détection de rupture, appelées “Smart Breakout Channels”, basées sur un mouvement des prix normalisé par la volatilité. Ces zones sont affichées sous forme de boîtes dynamiques avec superpositions de volume. L’outil dé
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Plus de l'auteur
Gold Trader Pro Indicator
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The "Gold Trader Pro Indicator" is an advanced technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 4 platform, designed to help you make informed trading decisions about gold. Using a combination of moving averages, RSI, ADX, MACD, and volume analysis, this indicator provides clear trading signals across multiple timeframes, including M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1. My indicators for free. I only ask that leave your feedback to help me improve them or as a thank you. Have a good trade! Main Features Multi
FREE
Candle Timer Indicator
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
Indicateurs
Candle   Timer   Indicator   is   a   custom   tool   designed   for   the   MetaTrader   4   (MQL4)   trading   platform.   Its   primary   purpose   is   to   display   a   moving   timer   on   the   chart,   indicating   the   remaining   time   before   the   current   candle   closes.   This   feature   is   particularly   useful   for   traders   who   need   precise   tracking   of   candle   closing   times   for   their   technical   analysis   strategies. My indicators for free. I onl
FREE
Bitcoin Trader Pro Indicator
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
Indicateurs
Bitcoin Trader Pro Indicator is an advanced tool specifically designed for analyzing the cryptocurrency market, with a focus on BTCUSD. This indicator combines multiple technical analysis methods to generate precise and reliable trading signals. Perfect for both beginner and experienced traders, the Bitcoin Trader Pro Indicator provides everything you need to make informed trading decisions. My indicators for free. I only ask that leave your feedback to help me improve them or as a thank you. H
FREE
Buy Sell Magic AI
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
Indicateurs
Buy Sell Magic AI – Dynamic Trend Line & Bollinger Bands for MT4 Buy Sell Magic AI is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 4 that combines the power of Bollinger Bands with a dynamic central midline that acts as a real-time trend line . It delivers clear entry signals, visual trend confirmation, and automatic Stop Loss placement—plus a built-in candle timer for precise trade timing. My indicators for free. I only ask that leave your feedback to help me improve them or as a thank you. Have
FREE
Gold Trader Pro EA
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
Experts
Gold Trader Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for automated trading in the  XAUUSD  but works on all Major Pairs EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD . This EA for Meta Trader 4 (MT4) uses a combination of strategies based on the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator and the Martingale technique to maximize profits. It is ideal for traders looking for a fully automated and robust trading system. BUY NOW AND UPDATE LIFETIME! 1. RSI Strategy:    - RSI indicator to i
Currency Switcher
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
Indicateurs
Currency Switcher Indicator The "Currency Switcher" indicator is designed for MetaTrader 4 and allows users to quickly switch between different currency pairs and other trading instruments directly from the chart window. This indicator creates a series of buttons on the chart, each associated with a specific trading symbol. Users can click on these buttons to change the current chart symbol. Key Features - **Symbol Categories**: The indicator supports various symbol categories, including Maj
FREE
Forex Trader Bot
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
Experts
Forex Trader Bot  is a powerful Advanced Expert Advisor for Breakout and Trend Strategies is an intelligent Expert Advisor developed to capitalize on breakout and trend-following opportunities in today’s volatile forex markets. Built with a robust algorithmic structure and smart risk management protocols, this EA is tailored for traders who demand both precision and reliability in automated trading. Unlike conventional EA's, Forex Trader Bot does not rely on outdated tactics such as grid system
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis