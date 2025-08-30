Smart Lot Size Calculator

📌Lot Size Calculator - Smart Risk Management Tool

The Lot Size Calculator is a simple but powerful MetaTrader indicator that helps traders manage risk with precision.

Instead of guessing your position size, this tool instantly calculates the exact lot size you need based on your account equity, chosen risk percentage, and reward ratio (1:1, 1:2, etc.).


 Features:

  • Input your account equity and risk % per trade
  • Supports both long (buy) and short (sell) trades
  • Automatically adjusts for different risk-to-reward ratios
  • Clear. easy-to-read display on your chart
  • Saves time and removes manual calculations
  • perfect for beginners and professional traders alike


Why Choose This Tool?

Risk management is the backbone of consistent trading. With Lot Size Calculator, you'll never over-leverage or under-risk again. Stay disciplined, save time, and focus on execution while the math is dome for you.

