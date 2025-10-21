Pro Break Point

PRO BREAK POINT Indicator
It helps traders identify Breakout points, analyze market trends, and find precise entry and exit opportunities.

The indicator automatically provides:
✅ Entry Points (Buy/Sell)
✅ Take Profit levels (TP1 / TP2 / TP3)
✅ Stop Loss (SL)
✅ Support & Resistance zones
✅ Real-time Trend and Momentum analysis

Perfect for both beginners and professional traders. 💡

📊 Main Components

1. 🟦 Breakout Zone

  • Highlights the zone where the price breaks out of support or resistance.

  • When price breaks out:

    • 📈 Upward → Buy Signal

    • 📉 Downward → Sell Signal

  • Includes automatic TP1 / TP2 / TP3 for partial profit-taking.

  • Displays SL (Stop Loss) for risk management.

2. 📦 Signal Box

The core feature that summarizes both Trend and Momentum conditions in one box.

🔹 Trend

Analyzed using Moving Averages (EMA):

  • EMA 50 → Short-term trend

  • EMA 200 → Long-term trend

  • Golden Cross / Death Cross → Indicates trend reversal points

🔹 Momentum

Analyzed using ADX and RSI:

  • ADX: Weak / Normal / Strong / Very Strong (trend strength)

  • RSI: Bullish / Bearish / Sideway (directional force)

🔹 Signal Summary

Combines both Trend + Momentum into one clear trading signal:

Signal Meaning
🟩 Strong Buy Strong bullish trend and momentum — ideal for Buy setups
🟢 Buy Uptrend confirmed with buying strength
No Trade Sideway or unclear direction — wait for confirmation
🔴 Sell Downtrend forming with selling momentum
🟥 Strong Sell Strong bearish trend — ideal for Sell setups

3. 📈 Support Zone

  • Price zone where downtrend usually pauses or reverses upward.

  • If price breaks below → continuation of downward momentum.

4. 📉 Resistance Zone

  • Price zone where uptrend often slows down or reverses.

  • If price breaks above → potential strong upward move.

🪄 How to Use

  1. Wait for Breakout Signal notification.

  2. Check the Signal Box to confirm that Trend and Momentum align with the breakout direction.

  3. Observe Support & Resistance zones to find safe entry points.

  4. Set TP / SL according to the system.

  5. Avoid trades when the signal shows No Trade (sideway or uncertain market).

🕒 Recommended Timeframes

To maximize accuracy, use the following timeframe setups 👇

🔸 XAUUSD / BTCUSD

  • Entry Timing: M5 or M15

  • Main Trend & Zone Confirmation: H1 (for Support/Resistance and overall trend)

🔹 Major Forex Pairs (e.g. EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)

  • Use H1 timeframe for both trend analysis and trade entries.

✅ Multi-timeframe confirmation increases accuracy — analyze the higher timeframe (H1) first, then refine entry on lower timeframes (M5/M15).

💡 Key Advantages

✅ Automatic Breakout detection
✅ Clear Support & Resistance zones
✅ Built-in TP / SL levels
✅ Real-time signal notifications
✅ Combined Trend + Momentum summary
✅ Easy to use — one indicator does it all


