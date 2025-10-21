PRO BREAK POINT Indicator

It helps traders identify Breakout points, analyze market trends, and find precise entry and exit opportunities.

The indicator automatically provides:

✅ Entry Points (Buy/Sell)

✅ Take Profit levels (TP1 / TP2 / TP3)

✅ Stop Loss (SL)

✅ Support & Resistance zones

✅ Real-time Trend and Momentum analysis

Perfect for both beginners and professional traders. 💡

📊 Main Components

1. 🟦 Breakout Zone

Highlights the zone where the price breaks out of support or resistance.

When price breaks out: 📈 Upward → Buy Signal 📉 Downward → Sell Signal

Includes automatic TP1 / TP2 / TP3 for partial profit-taking.

Displays SL (Stop Loss) for risk management.

2. 📦 Signal Box

The core feature that summarizes both Trend and Momentum conditions in one box.

🔹 Trend

Analyzed using Moving Averages (EMA):

EMA 50 → Short-term trend

EMA 200 → Long-term trend

Golden Cross / Death Cross → Indicates trend reversal points

🔹 Momentum

Analyzed using ADX and RSI:

ADX : Weak / Normal / Strong / Very Strong (trend strength)

RSI: Bullish / Bearish / Sideway (directional force)

🔹 Signal Summary

Combines both Trend + Momentum into one clear trading signal:

Signal Meaning 🟩 Strong Buy Strong bullish trend and momentum — ideal for Buy setups 🟢 Buy Uptrend confirmed with buying strength ⚪ No Trade Sideway or unclear direction — wait for confirmation 🔴 Sell Downtrend forming with selling momentum 🟥 Strong Sell Strong bearish trend — ideal for Sell setups

3. 📈 Support Zone

Price zone where downtrend usually pauses or reverses upward.

If price breaks below → continuation of downward momentum.

4. 📉 Resistance Zone

Price zone where uptrend often slows down or reverses.

If price breaks above → potential strong upward move.

🪄 How to Use

Wait for Breakout Signal notification. Check the Signal Box to confirm that Trend and Momentum align with the breakout direction. Observe Support & Resistance zones to find safe entry points. Set TP / SL according to the system. Avoid trades when the signal shows No Trade (sideway or uncertain market).

🕒 Recommended Timeframes

To maximize accuracy, use the following timeframe setups 👇

🔸 XAUUSD / BTCUSD

Entry Timing: M5 or M15

Main Trend & Zone Confirmation: H1 (for Support/Resistance and overall trend)

🔹 Major Forex Pairs (e.g. EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)

Use H1 timeframe for both trend analysis and trade entries.

✅ Multi-timeframe confirmation increases accuracy — analyze the higher timeframe (H1) first, then refine entry on lower timeframes (M5/M15).

💡 Key Advantages

✅ Automatic Breakout detection

✅ Clear Support & Resistance zones

✅ Built-in TP / SL levels

✅ Real-time signal notifications

✅ Combined Trend + Momentum summary

✅ Easy to use — one indicator does it all