Quantum Market Scanner V333
- Utilità
- George Fayek Francis Abdelmalak
- Versione: 3.33
- Attivazioni: 5
Product Description
The Quantum Market Scanner is an advanced, multi-instrument scanning tool designed for MT5 that automatically analyzes multiple financial markets to find the best trading opportunities in real-time.
Key Advantages:
✅ Multi-Market Scanning - Simultaneously monitors Forex pairs, Gold, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies
✅ Smart Signal Filtering - Uses a sophisticated scoring system to identify only high-quality setups
✅ Universal Compatibility - Auto-adapts to different instrument types (Forex, Gold, Indices)
✅ Time-Saving Automation - Eliminates manual chart analysis by scanning 20+ symbols automatically
✅ Session-Aware - Focuses on high-liquidity trading hours for more reliable signals
✅ Visual Dashboard - Clean, color-coded display showing top trading opportunities
How It Works:
-
Automatic Scanning - The scanner analyzes multiple instruments every 5 minutes (configurable)
-
Intelligent Scoring - Each instrument receives a score from 0-100 based on 5 criteria:
-
Trend strength and alignment
-
Momentum indicators (RSI, MACD)
-
Price pattern quality
-
Trading session timing
-
Volume confirmation
-
-
Smart Filtering - Only shows signals meeting your quality criteria
-
Priority Alerts - Notifies you of the top trading opportunities
Perfect For:
-
Busy traders who want to save time on market analysis
-
Multi-instrument traders monitoring several markets simultaneously
-
New traders who need guidance on finding quality setups
-
Experienced traders wanting to automate their scanning process
Input Parameters
Scanner Settings
-
MaxSymbolsToScan (Default: 20) - Maximum number of symbols to analyze
-
IncludeForexPairs (Default: true) - Include major Forex currency pairs
-
IncludeGold (Default: true) - Include Gold (XAUUSD)
-
IncludeIndices (Default: false) - Include stock indices (SPX500, DJI, etc.)
-
IncludeCrypto (Default: false) - Include cryptocurrencies
-
CustomSymbols (Default: "") - Add specific symbols (comma-separated)
Signal Filters
-
MaxSpread (Default: 15.0) - Maximum allowed spread in points (15 points = 1.5 pips for Forex)
-
MinSignalScore (Default: 70) - Minimum score required (0-100, higher = stricter)
-
MinRiskReward (Default: 2.0) - Minimum Risk:Reward ratio requirement
-
MaxVolatilityRatio (Default: 3.0) - Maximum volatility filter (ATR/SMA ratio)
Time Filters
-
FilterByTradingSession (Default: true) - Enable/disable session filtering
-
ScanDuringLondon (Default: true) - Scan during London session (8:00-16:00 GMT)
-
ScanDuringNY (Default: true) - Scan during New York session (13:00-21:00 GMT)
-
ScanDuringAsian (Default: false) - Scan during Asian session (0:00-7:00 GMT)
Display Settings
-
ShowAllSignals (Default: false) - Show all signals vs only best ones
-
MaxSignalsToShow (Default: 10) - Maximum signals to display
-
ColorCodeByStrength (Default: true) - Color signals by quality (green = best)
-
SortByScore (Default: true) - Sort signals from highest to lowest score
-
ShowScannerStats (Default: true) - Display scanner statistics
-
ScanIntervalMinutes (Default: 5) - Minutes between automatic scans
Alert Settings
-
EnableTopSignalAlert (Default: true) - Enable alerts for top signals
-
TopSignalsToAlert (Default: 3) - Number of top signals to alert
-
EnableSoundAlerts (Default: true) - Play sound with alerts
-
AlertSoundFile (Default: "alert2.wav") - Sound file for alerts
Technical Requirements
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Account: Demo or Live
-
Timeframes: Works on all timeframes (optimized for H1-H4)
-
Symbols: Requires symbol data download
Support & Updates
-
Product Version: 3.33
-
Compatibility: MT5 Build 2000+
-
Support: Contact through MQL5 market comments
-
Updates: Free updates for bug fixes
-
Quick Setup Guide
For Forex Trading:
-
Set IncludeForexPairs = true
-
Set IncludeGold = false
-
Set MaxSpread = 15.0 (perfect for Forex)
-
Set MinSignalScore = 70
For Gold Trading:
-
Set IncludeForexPairs = false
-
Set IncludeGold = true
-
Set MaxSpread = 25.0 (higher for Gold)
-
Set MinSignalScore = 65
For All Markets:
-
Keep defaults for scanning all instruments
-
Adjust MaxSpread based on instrument type
-
Start with MinSignalScore = 65 and adjust as needed