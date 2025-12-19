Quantum Market Scanner V333

Quantum Market Scanner v3.33

Product Description

The Quantum Market Scanner is an advanced, multi-instrument scanning tool designed for MT5 that automatically analyzes multiple financial markets to find the best trading opportunities in real-time.

Key Advantages:

 Multi-Market Scanning - Simultaneously monitors Forex pairs, Gold, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies
 Smart Signal Filtering - Uses a sophisticated scoring system to identify only high-quality setups
 Universal Compatibility - Auto-adapts to different instrument types (Forex, Gold, Indices)
 Time-Saving Automation - Eliminates manual chart analysis by scanning 20+ symbols automatically
 Session-Aware - Focuses on high-liquidity trading hours for more reliable signals
 Visual Dashboard - Clean, color-coded display showing top trading opportunities

How It Works:

  1. Automatic Scanning - The scanner analyzes multiple instruments every 5 minutes (configurable)

  2. Intelligent Scoring - Each instrument receives a score from 0-100 based on 5 criteria:

    • Trend strength and alignment

    • Momentum indicators (RSI, MACD)

    • Price pattern quality

    • Trading session timing

    • Volume confirmation

  3. Smart Filtering - Only shows signals meeting your quality criteria

  4. Priority Alerts - Notifies you of the top trading opportunities

Perfect For:

  • Busy traders who want to save time on market analysis

  • Multi-instrument traders monitoring several markets simultaneously

  • New traders who need guidance on finding quality setups

  • Experienced traders wanting to automate their scanning process

Input Parameters

Scanner Settings

  • MaxSymbolsToScan (Default: 20) - Maximum number of symbols to analyze

  • IncludeForexPairs (Default: true) - Include major Forex currency pairs

  • IncludeGold (Default: true) - Include Gold (XAUUSD)

  • IncludeIndices (Default: false) - Include stock indices (SPX500, DJI, etc.)

  • IncludeCrypto (Default: false) - Include cryptocurrencies

  • CustomSymbols (Default: "") - Add specific symbols (comma-separated)

Signal Filters

  • MaxSpread (Default: 15.0) - Maximum allowed spread in points (15 points = 1.5 pips for Forex)

  • MinSignalScore (Default: 70) - Minimum score required (0-100, higher = stricter)

  • MinRiskReward (Default: 2.0) - Minimum Risk:Reward ratio requirement

  • MaxVolatilityRatio (Default: 3.0) - Maximum volatility filter (ATR/SMA ratio)

Time Filters

  • FilterByTradingSession (Default: true) - Enable/disable session filtering

  • ScanDuringLondon (Default: true) - Scan during London session (8:00-16:00 GMT)

  • ScanDuringNY (Default: true) - Scan during New York session (13:00-21:00 GMT)

  • ScanDuringAsian (Default: false) - Scan during Asian session (0:00-7:00 GMT)

Display Settings

  • ShowAllSignals (Default: false) - Show all signals vs only best ones

  • MaxSignalsToShow (Default: 10) - Maximum signals to display

  • ColorCodeByStrength (Default: true) - Color signals by quality (green = best)

  • SortByScore (Default: true) - Sort signals from highest to lowest score

  • ShowScannerStats (Default: true) - Display scanner statistics

  • ScanIntervalMinutes (Default: 5) - Minutes between automatic scans

Alert Settings

  • EnableTopSignalAlert (Default: true) - Enable alerts for top signals

  • TopSignalsToAlert (Default: 3) - Number of top signals to alert

  • EnableSoundAlerts (Default: true) - Play sound with alerts

  • AlertSoundFile (Default: "alert2.wav") - Sound file for alerts

    Technical Requirements

    • Platform: MetaTrader 5

    • Account: Demo or Live

    • Timeframes: Works on all timeframes (optimized for H1-H4)

    • Symbols: Requires symbol data download

    Support & Updates

    • Product Version: 3.33

    • Compatibility: MT5 Build 2000+

    • Support: Contact through MQL5 market comments

    • Updates: Free updates for bug fixes

Quick Setup Guide

For Forex Trading:

  1. Set  IncludeForexPairs = true

  2. Set  IncludeGold = false

  3. Set  MaxSpread = 15.0  (perfect for Forex)

  4. Set  MinSignalScore = 70

For Gold Trading:

  1. Set  IncludeForexPairs = false

  2. Set  IncludeGold = true

  3. Set  MaxSpread = 25.0  (higher for Gold)

  4. Set  MinSignalScore = 65

For All Markets:

  1. Keep defaults for scanning all instruments

  2. Adjust  MaxSpread  based on instrument type

  3. Start with  MinSignalScore = 65  and adjust as needed


