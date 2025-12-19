Quantum Market Scanner V333

Quantum Market Scanner v3.33

Product Description

The Quantum Market Scanner is an advanced, multi-instrument scanning tool designed for MT5 that automatically analyzes multiple financial markets to find the best trading opportunities in real-time.

Key Advantages:

✅ Multi-Market Scanning - Simultaneously monitors Forex pairs, Gold, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies

✅ Smart Signal Filtering - Uses a sophisticated scoring system to identify only high-quality setups

✅ Universal Compatibility - Auto-adapts to different instrument types (Forex, Gold, Indices)

✅ Time-Saving Automation - Eliminates manual chart analysis by scanning 20+ symbols automatically

✅ Session-Aware - Focuses on high-liquidity trading hours for more reliable signals

✅ Visual Dashboard - Clean, color-coded display showing top trading opportunities

How It Works:

Automatic Scanning - The scanner analyzes multiple instruments every 5 minutes (configurable) Intelligent Scoring - Each instrument receives a score from 0-100 based on 5 criteria: Trend strength and alignment

Momentum indicators (RSI, MACD)

Price pattern quality

Trading session timing

Volume confirmation Smart Filtering - Only shows signals meeting your quality criteria Priority Alerts - Notifies you of the top trading opportunities

Perfect For:

Busy traders who want to save time on market analysis

Multi-instrument traders monitoring several markets simultaneously

New traders who need guidance on finding quality setups

Experienced traders wanting to automate their scanning process

Input Parameters

Scanner Settings

MaxSymbolsToScan (Default: 20) - Maximum number of symbols to analyze

IncludeForexPairs (Default: true) - Include major Forex currency pairs

IncludeGold (Default: true) - Include Gold (XAUUSD)

IncludeIndices (Default: false) - Include stock indices (SPX500, DJI, etc.)

IncludeCrypto (Default: false) - Include cryptocurrencies

CustomSymbols (Default: "") - Add specific symbols (comma-separated)

Signal Filters

MaxSpread (Default: 15.0) - Maximum allowed spread in points (15 points = 1.5 pips for Forex)

MinSignalScore (Default: 70) - Minimum score required (0-100, higher = stricter)

MinRiskReward (Default: 2.0) - Minimum Risk:Reward ratio requirement

MaxVolatilityRatio (Default: 3.0) - Maximum volatility filter (ATR/SMA ratio)

Time Filters

FilterByTradingSession (Default: true) - Enable/disable session filtering

ScanDuringLondon (Default: true) - Scan during London session (8:00-16:00 GMT)

ScanDuringNY (Default: true) - Scan during New York session (13:00-21:00 GMT)

ScanDuringAsian (Default: false) - Scan during Asian session (0:00-7:00 GMT)

Display Settings

ShowAllSignals (Default: false) - Show all signals vs only best ones

MaxSignalsToShow (Default: 10) - Maximum signals to display

ColorCodeByStrength (Default: true) - Color signals by quality (green = best)

SortByScore (Default: true) - Sort signals from highest to lowest score

ShowScannerStats (Default: true) - Display scanner statistics

ScanIntervalMinutes (Default: 5) - Minutes between automatic scans

Alert Settings

EnableTopSignalAlert (Default: true) - Enable alerts for top signals

TopSignalsToAlert (Default: 3) - Number of top signals to alert

EnableSoundAlerts (Default: true) - Play sound with alerts

AlertSoundFile (Default: "alert2.wav") - Sound file for alerts Technical Requirements Platform : MetaTrader 5 Account : Demo or Live Timeframes : Works on all timeframes (optimized for H1-H4) Symbols : Requires symbol data download Support & Updates Product Version : 3.33 Compatibility : MT5 Build 2000+ Support : Contact through MQL5 market comments Updates : Free updates for bug fixes



Quick Setup Guide

For Forex Trading:

Set IncludeForexPairs = true Set IncludeGold = false Set MaxSpread = 15.0 (perfect for Forex) Set MinSignalScore = 70

For Gold Trading:

Set IncludeForexPairs = false Set IncludeGold = true Set MaxSpread = 25.0 (higher for Gold) Set MinSignalScore = 65

For All Markets: