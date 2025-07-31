VFI Quantum Pro

VFI Pro is an advanced implementation of the Volume Flow Indicator by Dubravaspb, enhanced with comprehensive analytical tools. The indicator displays the relationship between price and volume, showing clear signals for market entries and exits, while providing extensive analytics with detailed assessment of market conditions. It is optimized to work with any trading instruments and timeframes.

Note! This strategy is not fundamental; each currency pair may require specific settings.

Main Features:

  • Comprehensive volume analysis: the indicator analyzes the relationship between price movement and volume, providing clear signals
  • Pattern detection: automatic recognition of key patterns, including double bottoms, double tops, and divergences
  • Risk assessment: the indicator calculates and visualizes the current level of market risk (low, medium, high)
  • Trend analysis: determines the current trend direction and its strength for more precise trading
  • Dynamic zones: automatic calculation and visualization of overbought and oversold zones

Customizable Parameters:

  • Basic VFI parameters: period length, coefficients, and type of volumes used
  • Trend settings: period for trend determination and smoothing period
  • Zone parameters: period for automatic zone calculation, percentile, zone colors
  • Information panel: position, size, colors, and displayed information
  • Alerts: sound alerts and push notifications for important signals

Visual Elements:

  • Main VFI line and EMA: clear display of the indicator and its moving average
  • Signal arrows: distinct arrows for buy and sell entries
  • Histogram: shows the difference between VFI and its EMA
  • Information panel: displays current time, user, risk level, detected patterns, and trend status
  • Risk color indication: histogram with dynamic color changes depending on risk level

Technical Advantages:

  • Automatic data selection: uses tick or real volumes depending on their availability
  • Multilingual support: works in English and Russian
  • Dynamic colors: visualization changes depending on market conditions
  • Advanced zone calculation: automatic recalculation of overbought and oversold zones based on statistical analysis
  • Smooth operation: optimized for fast performance without overloading the terminal

Practical Recommendations:

  • Timeframes: works on any timeframe, especially effective on H1 and higher
  • Instruments: suitable for all financial instruments with available volume data
  • Optimal settings: basic settings are already optimized but can be adapted for specific trading styles
  • Working with zones: use automatically calculated overbought and oversold zones as additional filters for signals
  • Signal combination: for maximum effectiveness, consider trend direction, risk level, and current patterns

If you find a critical error, please let me know. I will try to fix it as soon as possible. Additionally, if you purchase this indicator, you have the right to request additional features. In case of such a request, please describe your required functionality as precisely as possible.


