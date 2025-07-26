Visible reversal zone Indicator

5

Idea by Suresh Dhuraisami | Code by Rafilathif

Description

The Logical Trading System (LTS) is a powerful multi-timeframe indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed around the concept of Valid Reversal Zones (VRZ). It generates precise trading signals and delivers comprehensive alerts, ideal for traders who value structured price action and zone-based strategies.

Note: An Expert Advisor (EA) is under development that will automate trading based on signals from this indicator. Stay tuned for upcoming releases if you wish to automate your trading strategy!

Key Features

  • VRZ Zone Detection: Identifies high-probability reversal zones using swing high/low analysis on a user-selectable higher timeframe.

  • Signal Generation: Detects key trade setups—touches, immediate reversals, and confirmation patterns (BOF, Flipped, BOC)—on your chosen signal timeframe.

  • Actionable Trade Signals: Each alert comes with recommended Stop Loss (ATR or fixed pips) and Take Profit (next VRZ) levels, shown clearly on the chart.

  • Advanced Alerts: Instantly notifies you via pop-ups, mobile push, sound, and integrates seamlessly with Discord and Telegram (fully customizable with independent cooldowns).

  • Highly Customizable: Flexible parameters for timeframes, line/arrows style, alert types, and more—tailor to your trading preferences.

  • Modern Visualization: Clean charting with intuitive signals, color-coded zones, and optional display of flipped/historical levels.

Designed For

  • Day traders, swing traders, and price action specialists.

  • Any trader needing robust multi-timeframe confirmation.

  • Users valuing timely notifications on desktop, mobile, or social trading platforms.

Technical Notes

  • Apply to main price chart (not subwindow).

  • This is not an Expert Advisor and does not execute trades automatically, but delivers highly actionable, rule-based signals.

Usage

  1. Configure analysis and signal timeframes, distance and buffer parameters.

  2. Monitor for VRZ zones and signals; follow recommended SL/TP for effective risk management.

General Trading Advice

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Signals from this indicator are designed to support your trading decisions, not replace your own judgment. Always use prudent risk management, respect your stop-loss, and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future returns. Before using any new strategy live, test extensively on a demo account to build confidence and ensure it matches your trading style.

Logical Trading System for MT5: Professional-grade analysis meets modern alerting—helping you spot and capitalize on every quality reversal opportunity.


Dear Logical Trading System Community,

Thank you for being part of our journey with the Logical Trading System indicator for MT5. Your experience and insights are invaluable to making it even better!

💡 Suggest Improvements or Request Additional Features:
If you have ideas on how we can enhance the indicator, add new trading functionalities, or improve alerts, please share your suggestions. Your feedback helps guide future development.

🛠️ Report Bugs or Share Your Experience:
Encountered any issues, glitches, or unexpected behavior? Or perhaps you want to share how the indicator is working well for you in live trading? We want to hear it all to improve stability and user experience.

🙏 Support Continued Development:
If you appreciate the effort and value the indicator, a small contribution would be a great encouragement to help fund further development and new features. please send me a message so I can share my info.


Recensioni 1
SannaD
44
SannaD 2025.08.11 14:13 
 

Hi bro this is a very good indicator , tested it for a week, good wins on demo, will check live account and revert back... i wish you had more products, your work is appreciated...much luck on future products dear...

