Anchor Pro Funded Guard and Trade Manager

Anchor Pro is not just a trade manager—it is a complete Funded Account Guardian and Visual Trading Suite. Designed specifically for traders taking Prop Firm challenges (FTMO, MyForexFunds, etc.), it combines institutional-grade risk protection with a revolutionary "Draw-to-Trade" engine.

Whether you are trying to pass a challenge or keep your funded account safe, Anchor Pro locks in your discipline so you can focus on the charts.

🛡️ 1. THE FUNDED GUARD: Your Safety Net

Never breach a daily drawdown limit again. The Guard Tab acts as your personal risk manager, enforcing strict rules automatically.

Real-Time Consistency Score: The only panel that calculates your "Consistency Score" in real-time. New Feature: Tells you exactly how much profit ($) you need to gain to fix your score and pass your challenge.

Daily & Total Loss Limits: Set your max daily loss (e.g., $500). If you hit it, Anchor Pro automatically flattens your account and prevents over-trading.

Weekend Protection: Automatically prevents new trades on Sat/Sun to avoid "Holding Over Weekend" violations.

Profit Targets: Track your daily and total profit goals with a visual progress bar.

✏️ 2. SMART LINE TRADING: Draw to Execute

Forget setting complex pending orders. Simply draw a line on the chart, and Anchor Pro handles the rest.

3 Advanced Logic Modes: Breakout (BRK): Opens a trade when a candle closes beyond your trendline. Bounce / BOF (False Break): Opens a reversal trade when price breaks a line but closes back inside (the "Fakeout" strategy). Touch (TCH): Instant execution the moment price touches your line (perfect for wick entries).

Visual Manager: See all your active line orders in a clean list. Jump to any line instantly.

🎯 3. VISUAL PLANNER: Instant Risk Calculation

Stop calculating lot sizes manually.

Drag & Drop: A visual "Entry / SL / TP" tool appears on your chart. Drag the lines to your desired levels.

Auto-Calc: The panel instantly calculates the correct Lot Size based on your risk (e.g., 1% Risk or $100 Risk).

One-Click Execution: Click "Buy" or "Sell" directly from the planner to open the trade with the exact risk parameters calculated.

🚀 ADDITIONAL PRO FEATURES

Stealth Mode: Hide your SL and TP from the broker. The EA monitors price internally and closes trades when levels are hit.

Advanced Trailing: Trail your stop loss using Candle High/Low , Moving Averages , ATR , or Profit Steps .

Partial Closes: Automatically close % of your position at up to 3 different targets (TP1, TP2, TP3).

Grid Engine: Built-in options for recovery grids (optional and fully customizable).

Hard Time Close: Force close all trades at a specific time (e.g., 23:55) to avoid swap fees or news events.

