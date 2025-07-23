GEN Support and Resistance Pivot Pro

INDICATOR: GEN Support and Resistance Pro

Developer: gedeegi

General Description

GEN Support and Resistance Pro is a technical indicator for MetaTrader that automatically identifies support and resistance (S&R) levels using price pivot logic. It supports multi-timeframe analysis and includes a trend momentum detection system that helps traders understand current market bias with additional visual and alert tools.

Main Features

  • Automatic S&R Detection: Identifies key support and resistance levels based on pivot highs and lows.
  • Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Support: Allows overlaying higher timeframe S&R levels on the current chart.
  • Dual S&R System: Displays two independent sets of S&R lines with different pivot parameters.
  • Trend Detection with Candlestick Coloring: Highlights bullish, bearish, or neutral momentum using a moving average crossover method.
  • Visual Trend Signals: Option to display directional arrows on trend reversal.
  • Information Panel: Displays a customizable table summarizing current S&R levels, price ranges, and level strength.
  • Alert System: Sends optional notifications via mobile push or email when trend signals appear.

Input Parameters Overview

  • Support & Resistance Settings: Configure pivot period and number of visible levels.
  • Multi-Timeframe Options: Choose a higher timeframe and pivot period to display stronger S&R levels.
  • Trend Detection: Customize the moving average length and signal display (arrows and line).
  • Info Table: Enable/disable and adjust the position of the summary table.
  • Notifications: Enable alerts for new trend signals via push or email.

Technical Logic

  • Support and Resistance: Based on pivot points where a price high/low is surrounded by a set number of lower/higher bars.
  • Trend Momentum: Determined by a crossover between two moving averages (WMA/HMA) of different periods.

How to Use

  • Identify Key Levels: Use S&R zones to mark potential entry/exit points.
  • Confirm Trend: Follow candlestick color cues to assess bullish or bearish momentum.
  • Risk Planning: Combine S&R level strength with price positioning to evaluate trade setups.

Notes

  • All parameter names, messages, and visuals are in English.
  • This indicator does not use DLLs, WebRequests, or third-party licensing systems.
  • No links or external resources are included.
