Bollinger Bands Alert Indicator

🔔 Bollinger Bands Alert Indicator – Your Edge in Volatile Markets!

Free Gift from me, The Bollinger Bands Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders spot potential breakout and reversal opportunities with precision. It monitors price action in real-time and alerts you when price crosses above or below the Bollinger Bands, making it ideal for volatility-based strategies, trend trading, or counter-trend setups.

Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader — this indicator ensures you never miss a critical market move!

📌 Key Features:

Real-Time Alerts
– Get instant Sound, and Visual alerts on Left top corner when price breaks the upper or lower Bollinger Band.
– No need to watch charts all day.

Visual Signals on Chart
Visual alerts on Left top corner are displayed directly on the chart when breakouts occur.
– Clear and intuitive for fast decision-making.

Highly Customizable Settings
– Find your Bollinger Bands Period and Deviation
– Alert direction: Upper Band, Lower Band, or Both
– Alert frequency control: Once per candle or every cross

Lightweight & Non-Repainting
– Zero lag. Signals are generated on the closing price for maximum reliability.
– Non-repainting arrows and alerts maintain historical accuracy for backtesting.

Multi-Purpose Usage
– Detect Bollinger Band squeeze breakouts
– Confirm trend strength or volatility exhaustion
– Combine with other indicators for enhanced confluence

⚙️ Input Parameters: (Default)

  • BB Period: Default 20

  • BB Deviation: Default 2.0

🎯 Ideal For:

  • Forex, Commodities, Indices, and Crypto traders

  • Trend-followers and breakout traders

  • Reversal strategy traders using Bollinger Band extremes

📈 How It Helps You Trade Smarter:

With this indicator, you no longer have to guess when volatility is increasing or when price is reaching extremes. Let the Bollinger Bands Alert Indicator notify you instantly, so you can enter trades with confidence or prepare for reversals.

🛠️ Compatibility:

  • Works on MT4 (select correct version)

  • Works on all timeframes and any instrument

  • Lightweight, fast, and suitable for manual or semi-automated systems

📩 Support and Updates:
All users receive free lifetime updates and responsive technical support via the MQL5 comments section.

Try it today and take control of your entries and exits using the power of Bollinger Bands!
💬 Feel free to message for help, ideas, or integration suggestions.


