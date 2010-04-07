Easytrend Gold MT5

Tired of confusing indicators, especially when trading the volatile Gold market? EasyTrend Gold MT5 is designed to tame Gold's volatility on  any timeframe. It harnesses the power of ATR to translate Gold's sharp movements into a single, clear, and dynamic trend line that cuts through the noise.

Whether you are scalping on M1 or swing trading on H4, you can visualize the trend's direction and strength, easily identify consolidation periods, and gain an intuitive insight into when it's time to act on XAU/USD.

Other Recommended Assets

While optimized for volatile assets like Gold, EasyTrend's logic is highly effective across a range of markets known for strong trends:

  • Major Forex Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY

  • Stock Indices: US500 (S&P 500), US100 (NASDAQ), GER30 (DAX)

  • Cryptocurrencies: BTC/USD (Bitcoin), ETH/USD (Ethereum)

  • Commodities: WTI/USOIL (Crude Oil)


1. The Strategy: How the Indicator Works in Practice

EasyTrend is a trend-following indicator that uses the Average True Range (ATR) to create a dynamic line that adapts to market volatility. Its main objective is to provide a clear and intuitive visual representation of the prevailing trend direction.

The logic is simple and effective:

  • Uptrend (Blue Line): When the indicator displays a blue line positioned below the candles (candlesticks), it signals an uptrend. In this condition, the line acts as a dynamic support level. As long as prices remain above the blue line, the uptrend is considered to be in effect. The color change from red to blue suggests the beginning of a potential upward movement.

  • Downtrend (Red Line): Conversely, when a red line appears above the candles, the indicator points to a downtrend. The line then functions as a dynamic resistance level. The persistence of prices below the red line reinforces the continuation of the downtrend. The transition from blue to red indicates the start of a possible downward movement.

2. Interpreting the Line's Angle (Trend Strength)

The slope of the EasyTrend line is a powerful visual feature that helps assess the strength and momentum of the market.

  • Steep Angle (Strong Trend): A steep angle on the line, whether upwards (blue) or downwards (red), indicates a strong trend with good momentum. When the line moves quickly along with the price, it reflects a directional market with strong participation from traders.

  • Horizontal Angle (Sideways Market / Consolidation): When the indicator's line becomes flat and horizontal, it is a clear sign that the market has lost its directional momentum. This indicates a period of consolidation or sideways movement. For a trend trader, this is an important visual alert, suggesting that trend-following strategies may be less effective. During these periods, the line defines very clear horizontal support or resistance levels.

3. Adaptation to Volatility and Noise Filtering

Volatile assets and timeframes require responsive tools. Being based on ATR, EasyTrend dynamically adjusts to market volatility. This means that in more volatile markets, the line will move further away from the price, while in low-volatility markets, it will stay closer.

Additionally, the line's "stair-step" logic helps to filter out minor market noise, avoiding color changes on every insignificant price movement and helping the trader stay positioned in the main trend for longer.

Conclusion and Recommendations

EasyTrend is a visually intuitive and effective technical analysis tool designed to simplify the identification of trends, dynamic support, and resistance. It stands out for its clarity in differentiating between strongly trending markets and periods of sideways consolidation.


If this indicator was helpful to you, I have just one small request:

Please leave a quick review (no comment necessary—just a quick star would be greatly appreciated!).

It makes a huge difference to me and helps me continue sharing free, valuable content.

And don't worry—no pressure, no strings attached, ever!

Produits recommandés
Micro Moving Average
Aleksandr Goryachev
Indicateurs
Moving Average  ******************* Moving Average для платформы секундных графиков Micro . ********************* Секундный график на порядок увеличит точность ваших входов и выходов. Секундный период , в привычном формате,   позволит увидеть то, что ранее было скрыто. Бесплатные индикаторы, дополнят визуальную картину, что, в совокупности выведет вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Идеально подходит как скальперам, так и трейдерам торгующим внутри дня.  Индикатор  Moving Average для платформы Micr
FREE
Tillson TMA T3
Emin Ulucanli
5 (5)
Indicateurs
TILLSON MOVING AVERAGE Également appelé indicateur TMA ou T3. Il s'agit d'une moyenne mobile qui utilise EMA et DEMA dans sa formule et est calculée avec une expansion binomiale du 3e degré.       ...    int      handle1;     //Handle of the Tillson TMA T3.EX5 custom indicator    double   euBuff1[];    int TMAperiod= 12 ;    int TMSshift= 0 ;    double VolumeFactor= 0.618 ;    int OnInit ()    {    ...    handle1= iCustom ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , "Market\\Tillson TMA T3.EX5" ,0,TMAperiod,0,0,TM
FREE
Bollinger Bands B
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.25 (4)
Indicateurs
John Bollinger created this indicator in 2010 as a way to read the original indicator (Bollinger Bands) in a more "technical" way, shown as an oscillator. The typical range of the Bollinger Bands %B is 0 - 0.5 - 1.0, where "0" represents the lower band, the "0.5" the middle band, and "1" the upper band. The line on the indicator represents the Closing prices. As simple as that. SETTINGS Bollinger Bands period of analysis Standard Deviation multiplier Shift Price type to be analyzed If you like
FREE
Nexus Breakout line
Mohammed Kaddour
5 (1)
Indicateurs
INTRODUCTION : The breakout strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify which currencies are the strongest to breakout, and which currencies are the weakest to breakout. The settings for the indicator are easy, and if you cannot find the settings, please leave a comment The tools are completely free to use Please, if you like the indicator, please leave a comment and rate the indicator in order to develop it
FREE
Heikin Ashi MACD
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
4.5 (4)
Indicateurs
Check my version of the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator based on Heikin Ashi calculations. Here you find multi-colored histogram which corresponds to bull (green) / bear(red) trend. Dark and light colors describes weakness/strenght of price trend in time. Also you can switch calculations between normal and Heikin Ashi price type. Note: Buffers numbers for iCustom: 0-MACD, 2-Signal line
FREE
EMA Trend Histogram
Nils R M Peleman
Indicateurs
Detailed Description: The EMA Trend Histogram Indicator is a powerful tool for traders seeking clear trend identification based on the widely-used Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).This indicator  provides an easy-to-interpret histogram  and helps you simplify trend identification by using the 50 EMA and 200 EMA on two crucial timeframes: H1 and H4. By observing the relationship between short-term and long-term EMAs on multiple timeframes, this indicator provides a quick and clear view of mark
FREE
Alpha Trend Analyzer
Le Trung Kien Hoang
Indicateurs
SuperTrend Indicator – Description & Important Notice The SuperTrend is a composite technical indicator designed to help you identify the primary trend, measure its strength, and assess signal quality. However, an indicator is only a tool —it’s never 100% accurate and cannot replace sound risk management. 1. Core Formula & Components ATR (Average True Range): measures price volatility; customize sensitivity via Periods and Multiplier . Upper/Lower Bands: derived from ATR and your chosen source p
FREE
Apex Predictor
Yuto Tokuhara
Indicateurs
This indicator is based on Bollinger Bands and moving averages, and uses ADX to get the turning point of the market trend and display a sign. It is basically intended for use with currency pairs and futures with high volatility. In our tests we use it on XAUUSD, 5m and 15m. Win rate is more than 80% with 50 pips stop loss and 50 pips gain or more. The indicator is also a simple indicator that allows you to enable or disable alerts and change the color of the arrows from the indicator settings
FREE
True Trend Moving Average Pro
Pavel Golovko
Indicateurs
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays exact trend as is. True Trend Moving Average Pro works best in combination with  True Trend Oscillator Pro that displays strength of trend change. True Trend Oscillator Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103589 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Default input parameters: TT_Period = 10; TT_Meth = MODE_SMA; TT_Price = PRICE_MEDIAN; Before you buy this product, please do t
FREE
Supertrend by Mauroserranoq
Andres Mauricio Serrano Quintero
Indicateurs
SuperTrend Indicator Code Description This code defines a custom indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform called SuperTrend. The indicator is based on the Average True Range (ATR) to identify upward and downward trends in the market. Code Sections: Indicator Information: Defines the indicator's name, copyright, link, version, etc. Configures the indicator to be displayed in a separate window and have 9 internal buffers and 2 visible plots. Sets the properties of the plots (name, drawing type, col
FREE
Renko Box
Andrey Dik
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Description. The basis for the formation of the Renko chart is the price range. If the price goes beyond its limits, the chart shows a box above or below the previous one. As a result, we see price movement without additional "noise" and important support and resistance levels. Features. For use in conjunction with the Expert Advisor, an additional buffer is implemented-a box counter. For convenience and to increase the speed of testing, the user can use the "new box" event, which the indicator
FREE
DR IDR Range Indicator
Botond Doczy Rossler
3 (5)
Indicateurs
The DR IDR Range Indicator  plots ADR, ODR and RDR ranges for a given amount of days in the past. A key feature that appears is that it calculates the success rate of the ranges for the shown days. This indicator is perfect for backtest since it shows ranges for all of the calculated days, not just the most recent sessions. PRO VERSION https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93360 Remember: this free version counts neutral days as true days , so stats might be slightly inflated. To get perfect a
FREE
VWAP Simple
Deibson Carvalho
4.24 (29)
Indicateurs
The Volume Weighted Average Price is similar to a moving average, except volume is included to weight the average price over a period.    Volume-Weighted Average Price [VWAP] is a dynamic, weighted average designed to more accurately reflect  a security’s true average price over a given period . Mathematically, VWAP is the summation of money (i.e., Volume x Price) transacted divided by the total volume over any time horizon, typically from market open to market close. VWAP reflects the capitali
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Dark Bands MT5
Marco Solito
4.88 (275)
Indicateurs
Dark Bands   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Counter Trend  strategy but use also Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument. Key benefits Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines Reliable bands lines with futuristic colors, and  Intuitive directional arrows Useful statistics , which indicate the win rate of the signals Plus Package  available, leave a feedback to receive it for fr
FREE
Simple Long Term MACD
Stephen Carmody
Experts
Long Term Double MACD Strategy with EMA Trend Confirmation This strategy uses a leading and lagging MACD indicator. The leading indicator gives the entry signals, and the lagging indicator gives the exit signals. This Expert does not use any account management and as such you should make sure to set good stop losses. Works best on longer timeframes on low volatility pairs.
FREE
Magic EMA MT5
Imre Heli
Indicateurs
The Magic EMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEED
FREE
Strong Move
Triet Lam Minh
Indicateurs
This indicator combines RSI(14) and ADX(14) to find out the signal that price moves strongly. When it appears signal (represent by the yellow dot), and price is going down, let consider to open a SELL order. Otherwise, let consider to open a BUY order. In this case, the strength of moving is strong (normally after sideway period), so  we can set TP by 3 times of SL  . 
FREE
Relative Equilibrium Index
Andrey Sorokin
4.6 (5)
Indicateurs
The Relative Equilibrium index (REi) is a technical analysis indicator that shows the direction and strength of a trend and indicates the probability of its change. It shows the ratio of the average price increase to the average fall over a certain period of time. The value of the index allows you to assess whether buyers or sellers had a stronger influence on the price over a set period of time and to assume further developments. The indicator is characterized by simplicity of interpretation an
FREE
Magnified Price
Suraj Sharma
Indicateurs
Magnified Price Experience trading like never before with our Magnified Price indicator by BokaroTraderFx , designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. This revolutionary tool provides traders with instant insights into price movements, offering a clear advantage in today's fast-paced markets. Key Features: 1. Real-time Precision: Instantly magnify price action to uncover hidden trends and patterns.  2. Enhanced Visibility: Clear visualization of price movements with adjustable zoom levels. 3. User
FREE
Pivot Points On Custom Timeframe Indicator
Denis Kislicyn
Indicateurs
Overview? The **Pivot Points On Custom Timeframe** indicator for MetaTrader 5 calculates and displays traditional pivot levels (P, S1–S3, R1–R3) based on a higher timeframe of your choice, regardless of the current chart's timeframe. It is designed to help traders identify potential support and resistance zones using classic pivot formulas, calculated from user-defined periods such as D1, W1, H4, etc. This indicator can optionally show price labels and trigger alerts when price crosses the piv
FREE
Intraday Momentum Index IMI
Danilo Hudson Couto Monteiro
Indicateurs
Indicador IMI (Intraday Momentum Index) Descrição O Indicador IMI (Intraday Momentum Index) é uma poderosa ferramenta de análise técnica desenvolvida para identificar a força do momentum e potenciais reversões no mercado. Este indicador quantifica a relação entre ganhos e perdas durante um período específico, ajudando traders a avaliar a dinâmica atual do mercado. Características Oscila entre 0 e 100, facilitando a interpretação das condições de mercado Identifica com precisão áreas de sobrecomp
FREE
QQE Hybrid MTF
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicateurs
Ritz QQE Hybrid System Precision in Motion (Multi TimeFrame) Ritz QQE Hybrid System is a next-generation evolution of the classic Qualitative Quantitative Estimation (QQE), redesigned with modern analytics and hybrid intelligence. It merges RSI momentum, ATR-based volatility filtering, and RSI Momentum Anomaly Detection into one cohesive, high-performance engine — built for traders who demand both precision and adaptability across all timeframes. By combining momentum dynamics, volatility adapt
FREE
IQuantum
Evgeniy Scherbina
Indicateurs
The indicator IQuantum shows trading signals for 10 symbols in the daily chart: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. Signals of the indicator are produced by 2 neural models which were trained independently from one another. The inputs for the neural models are normalised prices of the symbols, as well as prices of Gold, Silver and markers of the current day. Each neural model was trained in 2 ways. The Ultimate mode is an overfitted neural model
FREE
Moving Average Force
Lorenzo Marchesin
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Scalp using the behavior of a short moving average, the indicator gives the slope and identifies the "hyper" moments. Operational advice: Use   M1   chart. Period 20 : open buy after two rising lows; sell after two max downhill; avoid countertrend openings; when the line goes flat put a stop at the opening price. Avoid actions in low volatility timeslots. When the curve that draws the min / max is very flat, it is better to postpone at least 15'. Period 50 : matches the trend, when it is at
FREE
Trend Signals Pro
Pavel Golovko
4.7 (10)
Indicateurs
Simplify your trading experience with Trend Signals Professional indicator. Easy trend recognition. Precise market enter and exit signals. Bollinger Bands trend confirmation support. ATR-based trend confirmation support. (By default this option is OFF to keep interface clean. You can turn it ON in indicator settings.) Easy to spot flat market conditions with  ATR-based trend confirmation  lines. Highly customizable settings. Fast and responsive. Note: Do not confuse ATR-based trend confirmation
FREE
Force VADX
Clayton Prickett
Indicateurs
Force VADX Indicator Force VADX is an advanced, multi-factor indicator that fuses volume-adjusted trend strength, normalized force index, and adaptive directional signals. Designed for modern traders, it pinpoints high-confidence buy and sell zones, offering a robust technical foundation for both discretionary and automated trading. Use this indicator in conjuntion with other tools for confirmation and confluene. This indicator is not intended to be a complete trading system but rather a tool
FREE
Blahtech Moving Average MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Blahtech Moving Average indicator is a multitimeframe version of the standard Moving Average indicator. It is also enhanced with customisable alerts, period breaks and other configuration options. The 50 day and 200 day moving averages are widely followed by investors and traders, with breaks above and below the MA lines considered to be signals of interest. Links [  Install  |  Update  |   Training   |   All Products  ] Feature Highlights Up to three timeframes Configurable calculation variabl
FREE
Premium Trend Entry Pro
Amani Fungo
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Premium trend entry pro TZ Trade Logics, presents you,  the enhance version of Premium trend entry  This release, bring you much more relaxed trading state with advanced features for trend filtering and premium signal entry timings. For us, is not the creating of the product which matters! but continued maintenance and education to users. through our dedicated means of reaching to us, you will enjoy close guide on how to use the product and other relevant training related to trading.  This tradi
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.71 (52)
Indicateurs
Si vous achetez cet indicateur, vous recevrez mon Gestionnaire de Trading Professionnel + EA  GRATUITEMENT. Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (76)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Système de Trading d'Or (XAU/USD) sur MetaTrader 5 Pour le trader sérieux: Abordez le trading d'Or avec une méthodologie structurée et axée sur les données, combinant plusieurs facteurs d'analyse de marché. Cet outil est conçu pour soutenir votre analyse du trading d'Or. Opportunité de Prix Limitée C'est une chance de posséder Gold Sniper Scalper Pro avant que le prix n'augmente.  Le prix du produit augmentera de $50 après chaque série de 10 achats subséquents. Prix Fi
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.9 (30)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base des Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il est conçu pour aider les traders à analyser la structure du marché de manière systématique et à obtenir une vision plus claire de la direction globale du marché. Le système analyse automatiquement les Points de Retournement, les Zones Clés et la Market Structure sur plusieurs unités de temps, tout en affichant les Points of Interest (POI), les signaux
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Smart Stop Indicator – Précision intelligente du stop-loss directement sur votre graphique Présentation Smart Stop Indicator est la solution idéale pour les traders qui souhaitent placer leur stop-loss de manière claire et méthodique, sans deviner ni suivre leur intuition. Cet outil combine la logique classique de price action (succession de plus hauts et de plus bas) avec une reconnaissance moderne des cassures pour identifier le prochain niveau de stop réellement logique. Que le marché soit
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (27)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicateurs
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.73 (52)
Indicateurs
Présentation       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous identifiez et négociez les inversions de tendance ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Indicateur Quantum Trend Sniper       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours de trading vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa manière innovante d'identifier les inversions de tendance avec une précision extrêmement élevée
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (11)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
Achetez TREND PRO maintenant et obtenez gratuitement un autre indicateur de tendance avancé Pour recevoir, écrivez en messages privés. VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en d
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Tout simplement, vous pouvez commencer à trader lorsque le mouvement des chiffres blancs — appelés « pips » — commence à apparaître à côté de la bougie actuelle. Les « pips » blancs indiquent qu’un ordre d’achat ou de vente est actuellement actif et évolue dans la bonne direction, comme le montre leur couleur blanche. Lorsque le mouvement des pips blancs s’arrête et devient vert statique, cela signale la fin de la dynamique en cours. La couleur verte des chiffres représente le profit total réal
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.91 (11)
Indicateurs
IX Power : Découvrez des insights de marché pour les indices, matières premières, cryptomonnaies et forex Vue d’ensemble IX Power est un outil polyvalent conçu pour analyser la force des indices, matières premières, cryptomonnaies et symboles forex. Tandis que FX Power offre une précision maximale pour les paires de devises en utilisant toutes les données disponibles, IX Power se concentre exclusivement sur les données du symbole sous-jacent. Cela fait de IX Power un excellent choix pour les m
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicateurs
La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance ou d'une opportunité de scalpi
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
Indicateurs
DESCRIPTION ICSM (Impulse-Correction SCOB Mapper) est l'indicateur qui analyse le mouvement des prix et identifie les impulsions valides, les corrections et les SCOB (Single Candle Order Block). C'est un outil puissant qui peut être utilisé avec tout type d'analyse technique car il est flexible, informatif, facile à utiliser et améliore considérablement la conscience du trader des zones d'intérêt les plus liquides. PARAMÈTRES Général | Visuels Thème de couleur — définit le thème de couleur
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Présentation       Quantum Breakout PRO   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez les zones d'évasion ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Évasion quantique PRO       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours commercial vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa stratégie de zone de discussion innovante et dynamique. Quantum Breakout Indicator vous donnera des flèches de signalisation sur les z
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicateurs
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (22)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicateurs
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Plus de l'auteur
Multisignal Divergence Gold M1 Scalper Pro
Glaudes Laurislei Moreira
Indicateurs
Master the volatile Gold (XAUUSD) market on the M1 timeframe with the  Multisignal Divergence Gold M1 Scalper Pro . This indicator is not just another tool, but an advanced trading engine, meticulously designed to provide scalpers with high-precision entry signals, filtering out noise and focusing on robust confluences. The Challenge of Gold M1 Scalping: Scalping, especially on an asset like Gold on the M1, demands speed, precision, and an exceptional ability to identify momentary reversals and
Gold Oracle Scalper Adaptive
Glaudes Laurislei Moreira
Experts
Gold Oracle M1 - Adaptive Strategy for GOLD with Dynamic Risk Management Introducing   Gold Oracle , a meticulously developed and tested Expert Advisor (EA) specifically for trading the   GOLD (XAUUSD)   asset on the M1 timeframe. This EA is the result of extensive research and optimization, seeking a balance between profitability and, crucially, robust risk management that adapts to different market conditions. If you are looking for an automated Gold trading solution that prioritizes consiste
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis