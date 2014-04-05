The Impulse MACD is a technical indicator that combines the power of multiple moving averages to create a unique momentum oscillator. Unlike traditional MACD indicators, this tool uses three different moving averages applied to high, low, and weighted price data to generate more precise market impulse signals. Its strength is its excellent filtering capability during ranging markets.

Visual Elements

Color-coded Histogram: Dynamic green/red bars that change color based on momentum direction

Signal Line: Orange smoothed line for trend confirmation

Separate Window Display: Clean visualization without cluttering the main price chart

Technical Specifications

Master MA Period: Default 34 (customizable)

Signal MA Period: Default 9 (customizable)

Three MA Components:
High Price SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average)
Low Price SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average)
Weighted Price LWMA (Linear Weighted Moving Average)

:

Trading Applications

Momentum Detection

Identify strong bullish/bearish impulses in the market

Spot momentum changes before they become obvious on price charts

Entry/Exit Signals

Green histogram bars suggest potential long opportunities

Red histogram bars indicate possible short setups

Signal line crossovers provide additional confirmation

Trend Confirmation

Use alongside price action to confirm trend strength

Filter out weak signals during sideways markets





Input Parameters

MasterMA (Default: 34): Period for the main moving average calculations

SignalMA (Default: 9): Period for signal line smoothing

This advanced momentum indicator provides traders with a sophisticated tool for analyzing market impulse and momentum shifts, making it valuable for both manual trading and automated systems.








