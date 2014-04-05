Impulse MACD

The Impulse MACD is a technical indicator that combines the power of multiple moving averages to create a unique momentum oscillator. Unlike traditional MACD indicators, this tool uses three different moving averages applied to high, low, and weighted price data to generate more precise market impulse signals. Its strength is its excellent filtering capability during ranging markets.

Visual Elements

  • Color-coded Histogram: Dynamic green/red bars that change color based on momentum direction
  • Signal Line: Orange smoothed line for trend confirmation
  • Separate Window Display: Clean visualization without cluttering the main price chart

Technical Specifications

  • Master MA Period: Default 34 (customizable)
  • Signal MA Period: Default 9 (customizable)
  • Three MA Components:
    • High Price SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average)
    • Low Price SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average)
    • Weighted Price LWMA (Linear Weighted Moving Average)

Trading Applications

Momentum Detection

  • Identify strong bullish/bearish impulses in the market
  • Spot momentum changes before they become obvious on price charts

Entry/Exit Signals

  • Green histogram bars suggest potential long opportunities
  • Red histogram bars indicate possible short setups
  • Signal line crossovers provide additional confirmation

Trend Confirmation

  • Use alongside price action to confirm trend strength
  • Filter out weak signals during sideways markets


Input Parameters

  • MasterMA (Default: 34): Period for the main moving average calculations
  • SignalMA (Default: 9): Period for signal line smoothing

This advanced momentum indicator provides traders with a sophisticated tool for analyzing market impulse and momentum shifts, making it valuable for both manual trading and automated systems.



