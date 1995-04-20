Fear detector WTS

Unlock the power of Smart Money trading with the Fear Detector – a modular, trend + signal indicator built for XAUUSD on M15. This cutting-edge tool combines Break of Structure (BoS), Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and custom trend logic to detect high-probability trade opportunities.

✅ Features:

  • Smart Money Concepts (BoS, OB, FVG)

  • Buy/Sell signals with cooldown filters

  • Multi-timeframe MA trend confirmation

  • Signal alerts + email notifications

  • Custom GUI-ready & optimized for gold scalping

🎯 Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and algorithmic traders targeting Gold (XAUUSD).

🔔🔔 For more information how to use it correctly, you should see the video !! 


