Fear detector WTS
- Indicatori
- Tareq Zead Mousa Alhawatmah
- Versione: 1.1
- Attivazioni: 10
Unlock the power of Smart Money trading with the Fear Detector – a modular, trend + signal indicator built for XAUUSD on M15. This cutting-edge tool combines Break of Structure (BoS), Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and custom trend logic to detect high-probability trade opportunities.
✅ Features:
-
Smart Money Concepts (BoS, OB, FVG)
-
Buy/Sell signals with cooldown filters
-
Multi-timeframe MA trend confirmation
-
Signal alerts + email notifications
-
Custom GUI-ready & optimized for gold scalping
🎯 Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and algorithmic traders targeting Gold (XAUUSD).
🔔🔔 For more information how to use it correctly, you should see the video !!