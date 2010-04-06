TradeMatrix Commander

Description:

TradeMatrix Commander is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to enhance trading efficiency and management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This EA offers a comprehensive suite of tools for position management, risk control, predictive analysis, multi-account synchronization, and mobile dashboard integration, all accessible through an intuitive, customizable interface.

Key Features:

  • Position Management: Easily close profitable positions, close all positions, or close by a specified profit percentage. Set custom profit targets for automated closures.
  • Risk Management: Enable auto-close based on profit targets, apply trailing stops with adjustable start and step distances, and utilize predictive closure based on RSI and MACD indicators.
  • Predictive Analysis: Leverage technical indicators (RSI and MACD) to predict market movements and suggest position closures, with configurable scan intervals and minimum profit thresholds.
  • Multi-Account Management: Synchronize and manage multiple trading accounts with manual or automatic sync modes, including trade mirroring across accounts.
  • Mobile Dashboard: Access real-time account data via a web-based dashboard with QR code integration, featuring update intervals, open positions, and transaction history (requires WebRequest configuration).
  • Customizable Interface: Drag-and-drop panel with adjustable dimensions, color customization, and saved settings for a personalized trading experience.

Input Parameters:

  • Trading Parameters: Default close percentage, profit target.
  • Risk Management: Auto-close and trailing stop settings.
  • Predictive Analysis: RSI and MACD periods, overbought/oversold levels, scan interval.
  • Multi-Account Management: Account list, sync mode, mirroring options.
  • Panel Dimensions: Width, height, tab height, drag enable.
  • Mobile Dashboard: Web server URL, update interval, password, data inclusion options.
  • Interface Colors: Background, text, profit, loss, and neutral colors.

Installation:

  1. Copy the EA to the MetaTrader 4 Experts folder.
  2. Attach the EA to a chart and configure the input parameters.
  3. For mobile dashboard use, enable WebRequests in Terminal Options and add the WebServerURL (e.g., https://trading.mediasystem.cm).

Requirements:

  • MetaTrader 4 platform.
  • Internet connection for mobile dashboard functionality.
  • Basic understanding of MQL4 for advanced customization.

Notes:

  • The EA includes error handling for common trade issues (e.g., market closed, invalid parameters).
  • Configuration settings are saved to a file (e.g., PMP_Config_XXXXX.cfg) if enabled.
  • Test thoroughly on a demo account before using on a live account.


Altri dall’autore
Dual Timeframe Pullback Breakout EA
Freddy Narcisse Nkodo Noa
Experts
Strategy Overview DualTF_PullbackBreakout is an advanced Expert Advisor that uses a multi-timeframe approach to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the forex market. The system combines classic technical analysis with sophisticated risk management methods to optimize trade entries and exit Trading Methodology Multi-Timeframe Analysis Primary timeframe : M15 for entry signals Confirmation timeframe : H4 for trend bias Automatic detection of support and resistance levels Signal val
