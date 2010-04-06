Order Info Box
- Utilità
- Alexandr Ivanov
- Versione: 1.1
The Order Info Box utility is designed to conveniently control the orders placed. If there are orders, the utility builds graphical informers for each order, indicating
- the order type (position direction);
- the order volume;
- the profit (if the order is in the market);
- optionally the order magic;
- optionally the order comment.
In addition, the utility builds informers for TakeProfits and StopLosses of orders, indicating the profit or loss that will occur when this TakeProfit or StopLoss is executed.
- the order type (position direction);
- the order volume;
- the profit (if the order is in the market);
- optionally the order magic;
- optionally the order comment.
In addition, the utility builds informers for TakeProfits and StopLosses of orders, indicating the profit or loss that will occur when this TakeProfit or StopLoss is executed.