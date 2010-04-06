Three layers trailing TP

This EA follows the equity protection concept explained on YouTube. It monitors account equity and closes all trades when equity falls below a user-defined threshold. Designed to operate on a per-ticket basis, not portfolio-wide. Always test on a demo account before live trading. Happy trading!



Attention , it is Ticket-Based, not Portfolio based


https://youtu.be/S8ICwu9u-dk?si=opswVNwjjIg7xAAZ
Rispondi alla recensione