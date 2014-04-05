Titan WVAP Intraday

Description:

Trade with the same benchmark used by Institutional Traders and Hedge Funds.

The Titan VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) is not just a moving average; it is the ultimate equilibrium point of the market for the day. While standard moving averages lag behind price, Titan VWAP combines Price and Volume to show you the true trend direction and liquidity levels.

Most free VWAP indicators on the internet are mathematically incorrect or fail to reset properly at the start of the day. Titan VWAP Intraday guarantees mathematical precision with a True Daily Reset mechanism and Volume-Weighted Standard Deviation Bands.

Key Features:

  • Institutional Grade Logic: Calculates the true Intraday VWAP, resetting automatically at the beginning of every trading day.
  • Standard Deviation Bands: Includes Upper and Lower bands based on volume-weighted variance. Perfect for Mean Reversion strategies and identifying Overbought/Oversold zones.
  • Volume Flexibility: Works with both Tick Volume (Forex) and Real Volume (Stocks/Futures).
  • No Repainting: The indicator never repaints closed bars. What you see is what you get.
  • Complete Alert System: Never miss a trade. Get notified instantly via Mobile Push Notification, Email, or Pop-up when price crosses the VWAP or touches the bands.

How to Trade with Titan VWAP:

  1. Trend Following: If the price is above the Orange VWAP line, the intraday trend is Bullish. Look for buy setups. If below, the trend is Bearish.
  2. Mean Reversion (Scalping): When price hits the Upper or Lower Bands, it is statistically extended. Institutional algorithms often take profit at these levels, pushing the price back toward the VWAP (Mean).
  3. Dynamic Support/Resistance: The VWAP line often acts as strong dynamic support in an uptrend and resistance in a downtrend.

Parameters:

  • InpPriceType: Price used for calculation (Typical Price is recommended).
  • InpUseRealVolume: Set to false for Forex, true for Stocks/Futures with real volume data.
  • InpStdDevMultiplier: Multiplier for the bands (Default: 2.0 covers approx 95% of price action).
  • Alert Settings: Enable/Disable alerts for Crosses or Band Touches.

Note: For Mobile Notifications to work, please ensure you have configured your MetaQuotes ID in your MT5 Terminal (Tools -> Options -> Notifications).

