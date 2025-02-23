Gold Whales

5

The hidden secrets and experiences I gained by working in large-scale investment companies for many years allowed me to see how the big market players look at the system and how they control it. Now I translate these experiences into working EAs.

GOLD WHALES EA: AI-Powered Smart Money Trading

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alierenak/seller

Gold Whales EA is an advanced AI-driven trading algorithm designed to track and exploit Smart Money movements with precision. The system analyzes market manipulations, liquidity accumulations, and institutional order flows across multipl

e timeframes to determine optimal trade entries and exits. By leveraging a sophisticated grid system, Gold Whales EA ensures that traders can capitalize on market inefficiencies while managing risk effectively.

Unlike conventional trading strategies that react to price movements, Gold Whales EA anticipates them by identifying key liquidity zones, manipulative price actions, and institutional order blocks. This cutting-edge approach enables traders to move alongside the market makers rather than becoming their prey.

Why Smart Money Matters

In financial markets, the difference between winners and losers often comes down to understanding Smart Money. Smart Money refers to the strategic capital of major financial players, such as: Banks and Hedge Funds, Institutional Investors, Central Banks, Professional Traders. These entities control liquidity flows and influence price movements in ways that often mislead retail traders. Smart Money operates through calculated tactics, including:

  •  Liquidity Grab – Targeting stop-loss levels of small traders to clear weak positions before making a strong market move.
  •  Manipulative Movements (Stop Hunt and Fakeouts) – Creating price traps to mislead traders and trigger premature entries/exits.
  •  Trend Creation and Institutional Order Flow – Accumulating positions before pushing the market into a trend that aligns with their strategic goals.

Following Smart Money means identifying liquidity pools, institutional order blocks, and key reversal points to trade in the same direction as the market's biggest players.

Gold Whales EA: Advanced Features

  • AI-Powered Smart Money Analysis – Detects and tracks institutional price manipulations, liquidity grabs, and hidden market structures.
  • Grid System – Optimized for entering trades at the most favorable points while minimizing early/late entries.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing – Adjusts trade sizes based on account balance for sustainable risk management.
  • High-Precision Entry & Exit Points – Positions trades at optimal reversal levels to maximize gains.

Recommended

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Time Frame: M15
  • Minimum Lot Size: 0.1
  • Minimum Deposit: $1000
  • Account Types: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, ECN
  • Recommended Deposit: $10,000 
  • Recommended Lot Size: 1

Trading Mechanics & Risk Management

Gold Whales EA operates based on real tick data and ensures precision by leveraging institutional trading strategies.

  • Spread Protection – Trades only within a maximum spread of 50 points.
  • Adaptive Entry Strategies – Ensures that trades are placed at high-probability reversal points.

Getting Started

1    AutoTrading in MetaTrader 5.
2    Attach Gold Whales EA to an M15 XAUUSD chart.
3    Adjust settings based on the guide.
4    Start trading with the power of Smart Money!

  •  Recommended: Use a low-spread broker and run the EA on a VPS to ensure 24/7 connectivity.
  •  Test on a demo account before deploying on a live account to optimize settings.

Important Notice!

* This product does not promise miracles or guaranteed profits.
Success requires disciplined usage, solid risk management, and market awareness. GCM GOLD EA is suitable for all trader levels—from beginners to experienced professionals.

* If you have any questions or need a setup file, please contact us with DM. We are here for you!



Recensioni 1
thompsonalmeida
242
thompsonalmeida 2025.04.30 12:48 
 

This product will take off, Ali is very attentive, it has not yet been tested on a real account, but the results are surprising.

