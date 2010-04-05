Simple Cross EA

Welcome to our collection of Expert Advisors!

Each EA is available for just $80, a price set to help the entire trading community succeed. My mission is to provide affordable tools that make trading easier and more accessible to everyone.

The Simple SMA Cross EA is part of our complete series of Simple Indicator EAs, designed to take the hassle out of manual trading. With this EA, you can use powerful indicators like the Simple Moving Average (SMA) to make automated trading decisions without being glued to your screen.

Here’s what you get with this EA:

Fast and Slow SMAs: The EA uses two SMAs with adjustable periods to identify crossover signals. When the fast SMA crosses above the slow SMA, it triggers a buy signal; when it crosses below, a sell signal is generated. Automated Trading: No need for manual intervention! Once set up, this EA will execute trades on your behalf whenever a valid crossover signal appears. Customizable Lot Size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit: Set your preferred risk parameters, including lot size, stop loss, and take profit levels, to suit your trading style. Visual Signal Arrows: The EA marks buy and sell signals directly on your chart with color-coded arrows, helping you visualize when the signals occur. Money Management: The EA includes checks to ensure you have enough margin and valid lot sizes before executing any trade, helping protect your account.

Whether you are new to trading or an experienced trader looking for a reliable tool, this EA will help you trade more efficiently by automating the process and removing the need for constant screen monitoring.

Start automating your trades today and let the Simple SMA Cross EA do the work for you!



