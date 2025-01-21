RSI cyclic

Cyclic Smoothed Relative Strength Indicator

The cyclic smoothed RSI indicator is an enhancement of the classic RSI, adding
  • additional smoothing according to the market vibration,
  • adaptive upper and lower bands according to the cyclic memory and
  • using the current dominant cycle length as input for the indicator.

The cRSI is used like a standard indicator. The chart highlights trading signals where the signal line crosses above or below the adaptive lower/upper bands. It is much more responsive to market moves than the basic RSI.

The indicator uses the dominant cycle as input to optimize signal, smoothing and cyclic memory. To get more in-depth information on the cyclic-smoothed RSI indicator, please read Chapter 4 "Fine tuning technical indicators" of the book "Decoding the Hidden Market Rhythm, Part 1" available at your favorite book store.

If "isTest" is set on false the indicator will be plotted for all available bars, otherwise it will start plotting from the current live bar on (ideal for efficient backtesting).

Leave a review if you find this useful!

This mql4 code is a transaltion of the PineScript code "RSI cyclic smoothed v2" by StockMarketCycles

Recensioni 2
lisi 7887
1534
lisi 7887 2025.04.23 08:39 
 

Ooooh, he's the best...

awsed132
28
awsed132 2025.03.14 12:46 
 

Привет! Спасибо большое за индикатор! Он отличный! У меня он в стратегии стоит как фильтр. Теперь 95% сделок в +

Mattia Marco Platania
1042
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mattia Marco Platania 2025.03.23 18:02
Thank you for the review!
