Alwinson Active Trades Info

Simple. Informative. Instantly Visible on Your Chart.

Alwinson Active Trades Info is a lightweight custom indicator that displays a real-time summary of your currently open trades—right on your chart. No more switching tabs just to see what pairs are active and how much lot size is in play.


Alwinson Active Trades Info is also available for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) version.


✨ Key Features:

  • Displays a list of all symbols with open positions in your trading account.

  • Shows the dominant position type (BUY or SELL) per symbol.

  • Calculates and displays the total number of positions and total lots.

  • Automatically updates every few seconds.

  • Neat text display directly on your chart—non-intrusive and easy to read.


🎯Perfect for traders who:

  • Manage multiple open positions across several pairs.

  • Use Correlation Trading or pair-comparison strategies.

  • Are hedging or running complex trade setups.

  • Need a quick overview of exposure without opening the Terminal.


📋 Example Output:

----------------------------------------------

Active Trades Info by ALWINSON.COM

----------------------------------------------

AUDUSD = 5 BUY positions -- Total Lot = 1.00

NZDUSD = 3 SELL positions -- Total Lot = 0.60


✅ Why You’ll Love It:

  • Quick and practical trade overview at a glance.

  • Useful for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders alike.

  • No chart clutter—just clean, structured info text.

  • Lightweight and optimized for fast execution.


Just drop it on one chart, and this indicator keeps you informed—always.
A small tool with a big impact for traders who care about smart position management.


Prodotti consigliati
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
SimSim Arrow Momentum MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicatori
SimSim Arrow Momentum è un indicatore "Momentum" standard, ma in versione freccia. Versione per MetaTrader 4 I parametri dell'indicatore sono simili a quelli standard, più un parametro aggiuntivo Delta. Delta = 0 - 100 Deviazioni a partire dal valore 100. È possibile modificare il livello dell'indicatore 100, più e meno. L'indicatore genera un segnale quando il prezzo attraversa la linea di livello = 100 +- Delta. Abilita "CONTROL DEAL" per l'operazione e le negoziazioni basate sul segnale del
Stratos Pali mt5
Michela Russo
4.5 (8)
Indicatori
Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (8)
Indicatori
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
ETE Detector v4 Head Shoulders
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicatori
ETE Detector v4.0 (Head & Shoulders) Author: KOUAME N’DA LEMISSA Version: 4.0 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type: Chart / Visual Trading Signals Overview The ETE Detector v4.0 is a technical indicator designed to automatically detect classic and inverse Head & Shoulders patterns (H&S) on MT5 charts. These patterns are widely used to anticipate trend reversals. With this tool, traders can: Detect sell signals (classic H&S) and buy signals (inverse H&S) with accuracy. Easily visualize patterns
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Indicatori
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicatori
Il livello Premium è un indicatore unico con una precisione superiore all'80% delle previsioni corrette! Questo indicatore è stato testato dai migliori Specialisti di Trading per più di due mesi! L'indicatore dell'autore che non troverai da nessun'altra parte! Dagli screenshot puoi vedere di persona la precisione di questo strumento! 1 è ottimo per il trading di opzioni binarie con un tempo di scadenza di 1 candela. 2 funziona su tutte le coppie di valute, azioni, materie prime, criptovalu
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicatori
Versione MT4  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce la corretta struttura a onde del mercato, e i livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-assistente
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicatori
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Gann Squaring Out of Time and Price
Yardley Zuniga
Indicatori
Gann Time–Price Square Cycles (MT5) This indicator applies the concept of time–price balance introduced by W.D. Gann. It detects price swings on the chart and projects Quarter, Half, and Full cycle time intervals forward, marking them with vertical lines. The tool is designed to help traders study the relationship between swing size and elapsed time directly on MT5 charts. Functions Detects swing highs and lows based on pivot depth and minimum swing size. Projects Quarter, Half, and Full harmon
Fibo Channels
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicatori
Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
ICT Silver Bullet Indicator
Josef Vobejda
Indicatori
ICT Silver Bullet Indicator is designed to make trading the Silver Bullet strategy easier and more efficient. It combines all key parts of the ICT Silver Bullet method and highlights them on the chart, so you can focus on placing trades. Each feature is highly customizable, allowing you to adjust settings and visuals to match your trading style and preferences. The control panel lets you quickly hide or show specific tools for clearer analysis. The indicator also includes an alert system that n
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicatori
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
KT Renko Patterns MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Renko Patterns analizza il grafico Renko mattone per mattone per individuare i pattern grafici più famosi, frequentemente utilizzati dai trader nei vari mercati finanziari. Rispetto ai grafici basati sul tempo, i grafici Renko rendono il trading basato sui pattern più semplice e visivamente chiaro grazie alla loro struttura pulita. KT Renko Patterns include diversi pattern Renko, molti dei quali sono ampiamente spiegati nel libro “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” di Prashant Shah. Un E
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.87 (30)
Indicatori
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
Supply and Demand Pro
Godbless C Nygu
4 (1)
Indicatori
Join Deriv link on profile>>> GET THIS FULL COPY AND GET ANOTHER FREE INDICATOR ONE OF THE BEST AND USEFULL INDICATORS IN THE WORLD ..This is the one of the best usefull indicators which has chosen to be used by top traders in the world. AUTOMATIC SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE This way of trading is also called Supply and demand, On this way of trading you can see auto colours appear where the market changes direction buying or selling Direction. ALL KIND OF PAIRS METALS AND INDICIES ARE INCLUDED A
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Super Magic NASDAQ100
Benyamin Naser Mokhtari Karchegani
Indicatori
L'indicatore che hai attualmente a disposizione è senza dubbio uno dei migliori strumenti per fare trading sul mercato NASDAQ 100 nei timeframe di 1 e 5 minuti. Questo indicatore funziona anche su altri timeframe, ma è stato specificamente progettato per questi due. Con un'alta precisione, questo indicatore non richiede alcuna impostazione iniziale. Devi solo avviarlo e fidarti dei suoi segnali. Precisione ed Efficienza Questo strumento è il risultato della combinazione di diversi indicatori cal
Forex mastery X marks the spot
Nardus Van Staden
Indicatori
Introducing "X Marks the Spot" – Your Ultimate MetaTrader 5 Indicator for Perfect Trades! Are you tired of the guesswork in trading? Ready to take your MetaTrader 5 experience to a whole new level? Look no further – "X Marks the Spot" is here to revolutionize your trading strategy! What is "X Marks the Spot"? "X Marks the Spot" is not just another indicator – it's your personal trading compass that works seamlessly on all timeframes . Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader,
BOA Multi Currency Dashboard
Eugene Kendrick
Indicatori
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard for Binary Options (MT5) . You can use any of the BOA Signals Indicators with the dashboard. Just change the BOA Signals Indicator Name in the dashboard settings to the indicator you want to get signals from. For example: CHILL. BLAZE:  BOA_BLAZE_Indicator_v1   Strategy :   BLW Online Trading Binary Options Strategy (3 Moving Average) LAVA:  BOA_LAVA_Indicator_v1   Strategy:   Lady Trader Binary Options Strategy (Bollinger Bands & Stochas
Integrated Dashboard Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicatori
Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Your Market Command Center (v3.74) Short Description The Integrated Dashboard Scanner monitors multiple symbols and timeframes from a single panel. Version 3.74 features four core scanning modules based on Dariusz Dargo's trading strategy (IB/OB Breakouts, MACD Divergence & Convergence, MACD Pivot, MACD Bias) plus five supplementary modules (Market Structure, Momentum, Daily ATR Usage, Economic News, and Memo). Each module can be configured independently. New in
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Risk Reward Ratio
InvestSoft
4.75 (16)
Indicatori
This is the forex visual orders tool & forex position size (lot) calculator with intuitive panel. Risk Reward Ratio Indicator works on all kind of symbols: currency pairs, indices, metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies, etc.  If you want to make sure that Risk Reward Ratio Indicator works on your favorite symbols contact us ( visit our profile ) and ask for 7-day free trial to test this tool without limits. If you want to place orders easier, faster and more intuitive? If you like to mark trad
HiperCube VIX
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Indicatori
Benvenuti a HiperCube VIX Codice sconto del 25% su Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM Questo indicatore fornisce informazioni reali sul mercato del volume di sp500 / us500 Definizione HiperCube VIX, noto come CBOE Volatility Index, è una misura ampiamente riconosciuta della paura o dello stress del mercato. Segnala il livello di incertezza e volatilità nel mercato azionario, utilizzando l'indice S&P 500 come proxy per il mercato in generale. L'indice VIX è calcolato in base ai prezzi dei contratti d
FREE
Heiken Ashi RSI Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicatori
Heikin Ashi RSI Indicator for MT5 (HARSI) Overview The Heikin Ashi RSI (HARSI) indicator combines Heikin Ashi candle smoothing with RSI momentum analysis, providing a dual-layer view of price action and relative strength. It offers a clear visualization of market direction, RSI-based overbought and oversold conditions, and optional backtesting and alert systems for strategy validation and trade signal automation. How It Works The indicator applies RSI values to Heikin Ashi calculations, creati
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.72 (54)
Indicatori
Se acquisti questo indicatore, riceverai il mio Trade Manager Professionale + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicat
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (76)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
5 (4)
Indicatori
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema di Trading dell'Oro (XAU/USD) su MetaTrader 5 Per il trader serio: Approcciate il trading sull'Oro con una metodologia strutturata e basata sui dati che combina molteplici fattori di analisi di mercato. Questo strumento è stato creato per supportare la vostra analisi del trading sull'Oro. Opportunità di Prezzo Limitata Questa è un'occasione per possedere Gold Sniper Scalper Pro prima che il prezzo aumenti. Il prezzo del prodotto aumenterà di $50 dopo ogni 10 ac
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.9 (31)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato sulla base degli Smart Money Concepts (SMC). È progettato per aiutare i trader ad analizzare la struttura del mercato in modo sistematico e ottenere una visione più chiara della direzione generale del mercato. Il sistema analizza automaticamente i Punti di Inversione, le Zone Chiave e la Market Structure su più timeframe, mostrando Point of Interest (POI), segnali No Repaint e Auto Fibonacci
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicatori
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisione intelligente dello stop-loss direttamente sul grafico Panoramica Smart Stop Indicator è la soluzione ideale per i trader che desiderano posizionare il loro stop-loss in modo chiaro e metodico, senza dover indovinare o affidarsi all’intuizione. Questo strumento combina la logica classica del price action (massimi e minimi strutturali) con un moderno riconoscimento dei breakout per identificare il prossimo livello di stop realmente logico. In trend, in range o i
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. Trend Screener è un indicatore di tendenza che segue un indicatore efficiente che fornisce segnali di tendenza a freccia con punti nel gra
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo indicatore di trading non è repaint, non è ridisegno e non presenta ritardi, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Manuale utente: impostazioni, input e strategia. L'Analista Atomico è un indicatore di azione del prezzo PA che utilizza la forza e il momentum del prezzo per trovare un miglior vantaggio sul mercato. Dotato di filtri avanzati che aiutano a rimuovere rumori e segnali falsi, e aumentare il pote
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (27)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.6 (5)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo Strumento di Trading è un Indicatore Non-Ridipingente, Non-Ridisegnante e Non-Laggante, il che lo rende ideale per il trading professionale. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. L'Indicatore Smart Price Action Concepts è uno strumento molto potente sia per i nuovi che per i trader esperti. Racchiude più di 20 utili indicatori in uno solo, combinando idee di trading avanzate come l'Analisi del Trader del Circolo Interno e le Strategie di Tradin
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (19)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui identifichi e scambi le inversioni di tendenza! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Indicatore Quantum Trend Sniper       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading verso nuove vette con il suo modo innovativo di identificare le inversioni di tendenza con una precisione estremamente elevata. *** Acquista Quantum
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicatori
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
Acquista TREND PRO ora e ricevi gratuitamente un altro indicatore di tendenza avanzato Per riceverlo, scrivi nei messaggi privati. VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei f
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicatori
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (11)
Indicatori
FX Levels: Supporti e Resistenze di Precisione Eccezionale per Tutti i Mercati Panoramica Rapida Cercate un modo affidabile per individuare livelli di supporto e resistenza in ogni mercato—coppie di valute, indici, azioni o materie prime? FX Levels fonde il metodo tradizionale “Lighthouse” con un approccio dinamico all’avanguardia, offrendo una precisione quasi universale. Basato sulla nostra esperienza reale con i broker e su aggiornamenti automatici giornalieri più quelli in tempo reale, FX
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicatori
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Entry Sniper – Dashboard ATR Multi-Timeframe per Scalping e Swing Trading sull’Oro Gold Entry Sniper è un indicatore avanzato per MetaTrader 5 che offre segnali di acquisto/vendita precisi per XAUUSD e altri strumenti, basato sulla logica ATR Trailing Stop e l' analisi multi-timeframe . Caratteristiche e Vantaggi Analisi Multi-Timeframe – Visualizza trend su M1, M5, M15 in un'unica dashboard. Trailing Stop Basato su ATR – Stop dinamici che si adattano alla volatilità. Dashboard Professional
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (22)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Breakout PRO   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui scambi le zone di breakout! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Quantum Breakout PRO       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading a nuovi livelli con la sua strategia innovativa e dinamica della zona di breakout. Quantum Breakout Indicator ti fornirà frecce di segnalazione sulle zone di breakout con 5 zone target di
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicatori
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.91 (11)
Indicatori
IX Power: Scopri approfondimenti di mercato per indici, materie prime, criptovalute e forex Panoramica IX Power è uno strumento versatile progettato per analizzare la forza di indici, materie prime, criptovalute e simboli forex. Mentre FX Power offre la massima precisione per le coppie di valute utilizzando i dati di tutte le coppie disponibili, IX Power si concentra esclusivamente sui dati di mercato del simbolo sottostante. Questo rende IX Power una scelta eccellente per mercati non correlat
Altri dall’autore
Alwinson Range CI
Albinus Tejo Sungkowo
Indicatori
This indicator displays the Daily Range of a selected pair directly on your chart, providing a clear and concise view of the pair’s movement for the day. It simplifies tracking how far a pair has moved, offering traders a practical advantage in analyzing market activity. This feature is especially useful for making faster and more accurate trading decisions. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, it helps streamline your strategy by highlighting key market insights in real-time.
FREE
Alwinson Gold Zero vCP
Albinus Tejo Sungkowo
Experts
My Birthday Special Promo! All Expert Advisors Only $52 Until the End of February 2025. Grab Yours Now! Only $52 for unlimited use purchase. (Promo ENDED) Zero Version of Alwinson Gold EA Looking for better trading results without relying on complex candlestick analysis? Our Trading Robot uses accurate candlestick pattern signals to help you achieve consistent and stable profits with relatively low risk. Key Features: Safety mechanisms for investment stability Backtest Result Default: Back-
Alwinson Active Trades Info MT4
Albinus Tejo Sungkowo
Indicatori
Simple. Informative. Instantly Visible on Your Chart. Alwinson Active Trades Info (MT4 Version)   is a lightweight custom indicator that displays a   real-time summary of your currently open trades —right on your chart. No more switching tabs just to see what pairs are active and how much lot size is in play. Alwinson Active Trades Info is also available for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) version . Key Features: Displays a   list of all symbols with open positions   in your trading account. Shows th
FREE
Alwinson CandleTimer
Albinus Tejo Sungkowo
Indicatori
A custom indicator that displays a real-time countdown showing how much time remains before the current candle closes and the next one opens. Equipped with a 10-second audio countdown , providing a visual–auditory reminder so traders don’t miss critical moments before a candle closes and can execute decisions with precision. Highly useful for traders who rely on precise timing  whether for entries, exits, or analyzing momentum that forms exactly at candle open and close.
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione