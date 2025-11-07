Miliron mt4

The Milioron robot, developed for the Forex market, has significant flexibility and offers many mechanisms for maintaining a series of orders. It allows traders to automate and optimize their trading using built-in strategies and risk management approaches.

Some of the main features and capabilities of the Milioron robot include:

1. **Flexibility of settings**: The robot provides traders with a wide range of parameters and settings that can be adapted to specific trading strategies and trader preferences.

2. **Risk Management Mechanisms**: Milioron has built-in risk management mechanisms such as stop losses, take profits, trailing stops and others that help minimize losses and protect profits.

3. **Automation**: Milioron is designed for automated trading, allowing traders to avoid emotional mistakes and improve trade execution.

4. **Supports multiple currency pairs and instruments**: Milioron can work with various currency pairs and other financial instruments, providing traders with ample opportunities for portfolio diversification.

5. **Updates and Support**: The robot's developers provide regular updates and technical support to ensure its effective performance in the market.

However, it is worth noting that using a robot to trade on the Forex market does not guarantee profitability and is accompanied by certain risks. Traders should thoroughly test and evaluate a robot before using it on live accounts, and should have realistic expectations of its performance.

Description of parameters and settings for configuring the robot’s operation in the Forex market. Let's look at them in order:

1. **SetupFilling**: This parameter determines the type of order execution based on the balance.

2. **Magic**: A magic number that can be used to identify orders opened by this robot.

3. **Lot**: Sets the lot size for entering the market. The priority level of this parameter is higher than that of the Risk field.

4. **Risk**: Sets the risk adjustment depending on the base virtual deposit.

5. **MyMarginLevel**: Force MarginLevel.

6. **LimitTrades**: Limit on the number of orders in a series.

7. **GridStep**: Minimum distance between orders.

8. **RealStopLoss**: Stop loss level for market orders.

9. **RealTakeProfit**: Take profit level for market orders.

10. **VirtStopLoss**: Stop loss level for virtual orders.

11. **VirtTakeProfit**: Take profit level for virtual orders.

12. **RealTrailingStart**: Initial trailing stop value for market orders.

13. **RealTrailingStop**: Trailing stop value for market orders.

14. **PendingTrailingOn**: Activates trailing stop for pending orders.

15. **PendingTrailingStart**: Trailing stop value for pending orders.

16. **PendingTrailingStopLoss**: Stop loss level for pending orders.

17. **PendingTrailingTakeProfit**: Take profit level for pending orders.

18. **LevelStart**: Distance for placing a pending order.

These parameters provide the trader with the opportunity to customize the behavior of the robot in accordance with the selected trading strategies and risks. Each of the parameters has its own meaning and affects the trading process.



