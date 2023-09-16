Hogvid Period Separator

Simple and unobtrusive utility for displaying weeks, days and hours
  • Options to control the display of separator lines and labels allow you to customize them to your own taste
  • Display of the separator lines either only in the main chart, or across any indicator windows
  • Automatically reduce intensity of less relevant separator lines and labels for the chart‘s current magnification









Recensioni 2
Abraham Correa
3866
Abraham Correa 2024.06.01 18:31 
 

Respects to the creator; the settings are perfect for customizing which periodical circumstance is in sight. Good indicator. Every mql should use!

