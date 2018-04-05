Wrb btcusd scalp strategy

This EA is made for BTCUSD on the 5 minute timeframe, with good risk management and a solid strategyi have managed to simplify it all to make using the bot easier. This bot has some optimal setting that i found through back testing although you are free to test it on any chart with any setting. It is intended to be used with the following setting:

- WRB threshold percentage (10)

- ATR period (5)

- Stop loss percent (5)

- Target percent (1)

- Max open trades (5)

- Trade session start/close (0-2359) but this is more personal preference

- Fade threshold percent (225)

- Lot size (0.01) although again this depends on the account size

I always recommend back testing if you are new but make sure to be thorough as its not a tool for reading the future, if you need any help with anything feel free to drop me a message. Good luck.