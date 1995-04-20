Market Price Action Monitor

Why do I need to use the Market PA Monitor：





1.It is impossible to monitor multiple varieties and multiple TF of the market.





The market situation is constantly changing, with numerous varieties, and each variety has different timeframe from small to large. Each TF contains different market changes and trend alternations. Under numerous varieties and multiple TFs, there are countless trading opportunities every day. However, an ordinary trader cannot detect the trading opportunities of each variety in each TF with the naked eye, but machines can and programs can do it! By using our "Market PA Monitor", we can easily discover numerous objectively occurring trading opportunities such as Price action, candle patterns, technical indicators, and market structures.





2.It is impossible to manually monitor the market and stay in front of the computer at all times.





Ordinary customers are not robots, and it is impossible for manual market monitoring to achieve meticulous and focused market monitoring for a long time. But the machine can, the program can do it! When customers use our "Market PA Monitor" and set the trading variety and trading TF that you are interested in, the system will automatically monitor market changes for you. If any candle patterns, technical indicators, or market structure are identified, they can be displayed on the trading panel in a timely manner, and an alert will pop up. If you receive the alert, you can also pay attention in a timely manner.





3.Each customer may not necessarily be able to grasp various patterns.





Any trader, even one with years of investment experience, cannot master the technical analysis ability of all disciplines. There are many ways to analyze the candle patterns, different technical schools, and complex logic of technical indicators. It is obviously unrealistic and impossible for traders to master all of them. But the machine can, the program can do it! Our "Market PA Monitor" masters various technical analysis methods, from Price action to candle patterns, and then to technical indicators, etc. As long as they can be quantified, we can be included in the monitoring scope to help customers monitor in real time and make reminders.





Futures :





1.Real time monitoring of over ten candle patterns, Price action, and technical indicators.





2.Customized monitoring varieties and monitoring TFs.





3.Display the type of monitoring and the direction of bullish/bearish through the buttons on the panel.





3.Click the button on the panel to open the chart for this variety and its TF.





4.Customize whether to pop up alerts to display monitoring content.





5.Provided templates corresponding to different monitoring types, facilitating users to identify monitoring types.( Click here to download





6.Customize panel colors, font colors, font sizes, button colors, etc.