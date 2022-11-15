Hi Trader,

We are strategy development for Binary and Forex tools, our product have success for binary trading 1 min - 2 min experation.

At the moment most of Binary Broker apporev trading with experation conctract 15 minutes and more.

We launch MilowLima Indicator for trading 5 minutes to 15 minutes experation is mean can trade from 5 minutes - 15 minutes.

Specification of MilowLima trading binary option:

Work with specifict time so default setup for Broker use Time Zone GMT+3 auto DST. (example Alpari, XM, FBS, etc). Chart Time Frame M1 only Experation time for contact trade 5 Minutes to 15 Minutes, Default setup for 5 Minutes Broker Binary recomended all trusted broker. contact me for broker details Have 6 (six) buffer for trade, Buffer 0,2 and 4 for Buy; Buffer 1,3, and 5 for Sell Support Auto trading BOT (mt2,mx2,bibot,pricepro, etc)

Other system passed 2 years trading and stable "Bonosu and Boba system", avaliable our market.

Best Regards,



