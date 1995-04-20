CandleCloseCountdown is technically an indicator. Its purpose is to show the time a candle has left on a given

timeframe before it closes. All possible time frames of MetaTrader 4 are supported. The way the remaining time is

displayed depends on the selected timeframe. For M1 only the seconds are displayed. Above that at all timeframes

up to H1 the remaining minutes and seconds are displayed and so on for timeframes above D1.



