Fenghuang Rig EA MT4

5

Fenghuang EA utilizes clustering principles in machine learning to analyze data, identifying groups of objects or events with similar features or relationships. It uncovers hidden patterns and categorizes objects by similarities, aiding in the discovery of causal relationships. The EA allows for in-depth data analysis, highlighting significant relationships without risky techniques like martingale, netting, or scalping, making it compatible with various brokerage environments.

Read more about the work of the advisor

Fenghuang MT5 

Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2258768

A limited number of copies will be allocated for the advisor. The initial price of the advisor is set at $450, with the next price increase to $599.

When you buy an EA, you get a gift Falcon Rig EA, after purchase write me in private messages. 

 No dangerous methods of mani-management, martingale, netting and scalping. Suitable for any brokerage conditions.

Analyzing market volatility is a crucial tool for investors and traders as it helps understand the current state of the market and make informed decisions based on expected price fluctuations. In the context of financial analysis, clustering algorithms based on volatility assist in identifying various "market regimes" that can indicate different trends, consolidation phases, or periods of high uncertainty.


Info:

  • Working symbols EURUSD, XAUUSD, GOLD
  • Working Timeframe: M30
  • Min deposit: $100
  • Min leverage 1:20 
  • Good ECN broker is required, but not must 

Features:

  • No martingale
  • No Grid
  • No averaging
  • No dangerous methods of money management are used
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions 
  • Easy to install

Risk Warning: before you buy Fenghuang EA, pay attention to the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA may also incur losses).

Recensioni 3
Radon2008
136
Radon2008 2024.08.17 13:14 
 

I used this EA since one month at risk "very low". It seems good to me at this level for a long period. I hope it will continue.

Aceman123
2396
Aceman123 2024.07.04 02:17 
 

Nice EA. Trades on gold (XAUUSD) and is low-frequency, but very accurate. High win rate. Let's see how it performs frome here on.

yangliu616
364
yangliu616 2024.06.03 15:59 
 

The backtesting result is impressive，I hope it will perform well.

