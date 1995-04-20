

The Zigzag Indicator is a powerful tool, developed to assist traders in identifying market trends by highlighting significant highs and lows of a trade. It is designed with the flexibility to adjust to fluctuating market conditions and to filter the minor price fluctuations in the market to focus on substantial ones.

The Zigzag Indicator adheres only to movements that meet a specific percentage or a defined number of points, allowing it to weed out minor price movements and focus solely on major trends. Not only does it help in forecasting potential reversals in the market through divergence analysis, but it also aids in the identification of classic charting patterns such as head and shoulders, double tops, and bottoms.

Moreover, its suitability across various timeframes and markets makes it convenient for both intraday traders and long-term investors. With its unique approach to examining the market dynamics, the Zigzag Indicator serves to be an invaluable support in your trading toolkit, working as an effective accomplice in your trading decisions.



