hint: my basic indicators are used like that KingLevel combind with KingSequence will provides basic insights of the price action of the markets and KingSequenceSgn is just for the convienent for watching. And plus with Forex Trading mentor subsccription I will assist you to win the market at first later if it's great will be upgraded to King Forex trading mentor.



Forex trading Guide by a 10-year Forex Trading Expert - Junior：forex[usdjpy,eruusd etc], crypto[btc,eth], gold

[*You can check the signal here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2230502]

Welcome to my MQL5 guide product offered in the MQL5 community. This guide harnesses my 10-year experience in Forex trading, promising to provide you with a comprehensive understanding of the captivating world of currency exchange.

My 10 Years of Forex Trading Experience - By sharing my personal journey as a Forex trader, I aim to impart insights, lessons, and anecdotes which can arm you with valuable wisdom in your trading journey. Indicator Explanation - Here, you'll learn about the indicators that I employ in my trading. I will provide instructions on how to interpret and apply these indicators to your decision-making process effectively. Forex Trading Analysis - I aim to equip you with the knowledge to analyze Forex market trends proficiently that will aid you in making profitable decisions. Direction Determination - This section will focus on guiding you to select the right trading direction based on market analysis and the use of indicators. Trading Risk Remind - One must always be wary of the risks involved in Forex trading. Here, I'll remind you about these potential risks and provide tips on how to avoid and mitigate them. Markets of your Analysis - I will offer auxiliary analysis on various types of currency pairs, intending to guide you in determining the best pair to trade. Build up your path to success - I will offer different course at different level for you to become successful.

One must remember, successful trading does not come easy; it requires unerring knowledge, strategic planning, and constant learning.

Happy trading!



Price at 100$ first 10 applicants at 1st months, later if successful it would be 400$ upgraded to the King Mentor



And when I would have 10 king tutors or less, the program will not longer be provider any more.



Alert : No ex4 file for download, No ex4 file for download.





































































































































































































