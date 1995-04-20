StrongLevelsSR MT4
- Indicatori
- Evgeniy Zhdan
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 14 maggio 2024
- Attivazioni: 10
The indicator calculates support and resistance levels.
There is a hint in the upper left corner.
This hint can be removed.
Hint in two languages (English and Russian).
The width of support and resistance levels is shown.
The number of levels touched is displayed.
Works on all timeframes.
Can be used as an independent trading system, and as an addition to another system.
Download the demo version of the indicator right now and try it in the strategy tester!