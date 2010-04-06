Ego Guard
- Utilità
- Victor Chukwuebuka Okeke
- Versione: 2.0
Ego Guard is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to safeguard account equity by implementing robust risk management measures. This EA closely monitors account activity and intervenes when necessary to prevent excessive risk exposure. Specifically, Ego Guard automatically disables any other Expert Advisors that attempt to open trades exceeding the predefined risk threshold. By effectively managing trade volume and ensuring adherence to risk management principles, Ego Guard provides traders with peace of mind and helps maintain a healthy trading account.