Double Win

Introducing the OrderManager: A Revolutionary Utility for MT4

Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 4. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. 

Key Features:

Risk Management: Define the risk of your trades quickly and easily, allowing you to make better decisions and improve your trading performance.

Visual Representation: View your trades and associated risks graphically for a clear and concise understanding of your open positions.

Order Modification: Effortlessly modify or close your orders with just a few clicks, streamlining your trading process and saving you valuable time.

News at Your Fingertips: Stay informed with the latest market news at the touch of a button.


Don't miss out on this indispensable tool for MT4 traders. Elevate your trading experience with the Order Manager and take your trading game to the next level.
Prodotti consigliati
OrderManager MT4
Lukas Roth
4.71 (24)
Utilità
Presentazione del OrderManager : un rivoluzionario strumento per MT4 Gestisci le tue operazioni come un professionista con il nuovissimo utility Order Manager per MetaTrader 4. Progettato pensando alla semplicità e alla facilità d'uso, Order Manager ti permette di definire e visualizzare senza sforzo il rischio associato a ogni operazione, consentendoti di prendere decisioni informate e ottimizzare la tua strategia di trading. Per ulteriori informazioni sull'OrderManager, si prega di consultare
News Calculator and Trading Panel
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Utilità
News Calculator and Trading Panel is a high-tech exclusive calendar indicator, which shows news for many currencies. At the same time, it is a versatile trading panel. The News Calculator indicator shows the news on the chart in a detailed form and draws vertical lines: for low, medium and high-impact news. The indicator contains multiple features. Many buttons are displayed on the chart, each button is responsible for a certain action. When a news event occurs, the indicator generates notificat
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Utilità
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
ExPad
Igor Semyonov
Utilità
ExPad  - a trade panel for comfortable trading on financial markets. Suitable for trading any financial instruments. In general, the panel is able to perform the following functions: Open and reverse of deals Operation with visible and hidden StopLoss and TakeProfit Independent management of visible and hidden StopLosses Profit protection due to Breakeven and Trailing Stop  Choice of technique for Trailing Stop Distance from market price Moving Average Bolinger Bands Middle Line High and Low pri
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
Utilità
Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance their precision and efficiency. Test It
Health Check
Dua Yong Rew
Utilità
Send periodic (Health Check) notification from your MT4 terminal to your mobile phone to be sure that your MT4 terminal is still running. When you did not receive the notification, it means that your terminal is unavailable. Optional information like Account Equity and Trading Pairs are also available. Notification Period - 1 Hour, 2 Hours, 4 Hours, 8 Hours, 12 Hours, 24 Hours Attach EA to any H1 chart
Risk control of your Robots
Sergey Batudayev
4 (1)
Utilità
Risk Controller Expert Advisor, un programma che ti consente di controllare il rischio totale dei tuoi consulenti di trading sul tuo conto. Con questo programma, puoi controllare il rischio massimo che sarà consentito sul conto per tutti i consulenti. Ad esempio, imposti il rischio del 30% del drawdown massimo, il che significa che se i tuoi robot di trading azionario superano il rischio del 30%, il Risk Controller chiuderà tutte le posizioni dei consulenti e può anche chiudere tutti i grafici
ASTA Trade Manager
Steve Kandio
Utilità
ASTA Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management . This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is made to manage manual transactions on 1 chart (pair) only. For the Multipair version, you can check the product at:  ASTA Multipair Trade Manager . FEATURES: 1. Entry and Exit Panel Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell Can be used on strategy
Multi functional trading assistant
Alimjiang Abduwupur
Utilità
**Multi-Function Trading Assistant EA - Complete User Manual** **Program Overview**   Multi-Function Trading Assistant is an advanced trading panel EA developed based on MQL4, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This program provides a one-stop order management solution with an intuitive visual interface and powerful batch operation capabilities. **Detailed Explanation of Core Functions** **1. Batch Order Management Functions** **1.1 One-Click Close All Orders of Current Tr
TradePanel Close Order
Denis Vasyutin
Utilità
This panel closes trading positions at multiple symbols. The panel displays the situation for all open symbols on the account: Balans - account balance Equity - account equity Margin - used margin Freemargin - free margin Summ Position - the summary position on the account, in lots Position buy - the summary buy position, in lots Position sell - the summary sell position, in lots Summ Profit - the total profit (loss) at all positions Profit buy - the total profit of buy positions Profit sell - t
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilità
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 4 A powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to simplify manual trading on the MT4 platform. This panel helps traders execute orders quickly, manage risk efficiently, and monitor account performance in real time. Key Features Multiple Entry Buttons 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant trade execution. Each button is linked to a customizable lot size input, allowing fast scaling into or out of trades using different entry sizes. Includes dedicated bu
Fx The First Order
Denis Kudryashov
Utilità
The utility is designed for manually placing the first order in trading with a user-defined magic number that corresponds to the magic number of the currently running EA. You can choose the direction for opening an order and open it using "The First Order". After that, disable "The First Order" and enable your trading expert, which picks up the newly placed order and considers it to be its own, managing it accordingly. Trading experience helps traders to better determine the trade direction than
AW Metatrader to Telegram
AW Trading Software Limited
Utilità
Un sistema automatizzato per l'invio di notifiche in modo che nessuno dei tuoi abbonati perda i tuoi eventi di trading dal tuo terminale di trading. Un'utilità che invia notifiche al messenger di Telegram su qualsiasi operazione di trading sul tuo account. Istruzioni passo passo per collegare l'utility a un canale in Telegram ->   QUI   / MT5 ->   QUI vantaggi: Installazione semplice e istruzioni dettagliate, Possibilità di inviare screenshot regolabili, Testo di notifica personalizzabile trami
HFT Fast Scalping EA
Sami George Saba Zeidan
Utilità
HFT FAST SCALPING EA the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending. best use for 1- Low slippage brokers for us30 and DE40 . 2- LOW OR ZERO COMMISSION BROKERS FOR EUR AND GOLD. 3-Prop firms like ftmo ,tff,.......etc This EA UNLIKE Other HFT EAs , You can see that in the parameters ,, CHOOSE LOT SIZE , MAX LOT , CHOOSE TIME , COMMENT AND OTHERS . IT STOPS 3 MINUTES AUTOMATICALLY EVERY 15 MINUTES TO PROTECT THE EQUITY FROM A BIG UNWANTED SLIPPAGE .
One Click Trader Real
Andrzej Pierz
Utilità
One Click Trader is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red SELL button enables you to open short market orders Red SELL STOP button e
Ichimoku Waves Meter vm IT
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
Utilità
The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō! Is a graphic program that allows traders to quickly and easily measure the proportions between the indicated points on the price graph. This time and price indicator is a basic tool for analysing the chart according to the Ichimoku strategy on the MT4 platform. Using this tool allows an insightful and complete analysis of time waves as well as price waves in a very short ti
Twenty Magic Number Auto Close With Breakeven
Darius Botha
Utilità
A Utility used for accounts with multiple open positions with Magic numbers added via Expert Advisors or manually. The Utility closes specific Magic number open positions when a certain profit in currency $ has been reached. The Utility also closes specific Magic numbers open positions with a break-even feature when the Expert Advisors or manually a certain amount of open positions has been placed. The Utility also closes all buy stops and sell stops when the "Take profit sum $" has been reache
TPSpro Risk Manager
Roman Podpora
3.67 (3)
Utilità
Responsabile del rischio TPSpro       è un sistema unico di controllo del rischio professionale per i trader di qualsiasi formazione e di qualsiasi capitale. Ti consente di evitare perdite nel trading e gravi errori nelle transazioni. TPSpro Risk Manager è necessario per la gestione del rischio, principalmente per scalper e day trader, ma viene utilizzato con successo da trader di qualsiasi stile di trading. Il pannello ha 3 colonne, ognuna delle quali contiene informazioni utili. La prima col
Coral Rescue
D Armond Lee Speers
Utilità
Coral Rescue will help save an account with trades in drawdown.  Do you have losing trades that are just too large to deal with?  They reduce your available margin and can be accumulating swap costs, but the loss would be too great to just accept closing the trades.  Just hoping that price will eventually come back is not an effective strategy, you need a disciplined, consistent and preferably automatic way to dig yourself out of the hole. Coral Rescue is not an EA that places trades on its own.
DepoControl
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilità
DepoControl – Full Control Over the Deposit Closers   Expert Advisor controls the overall account status and closes ALL market orders on the account when certain conditions occur. The trading robot closes ALL orders on the account in the following cases (by profit): Close ALL orders by a total profit on the account   in monetary terms . For example, suppose that the settings specify that   positions should be closed when profit of 100 is reached. In this case, the Expert Advisor closes all mark
CalcLot MT4
Nikita Chernyshov
Utilità
Version for MT4. Add to the 'Scripts' folder The script for calculating the lotage to comply with the pre-set risk. It can be used on any assets. Parameters: Risk   - the amount of risk per transaction Execution mode : Limit (BuyLimit - Bid, SellLimit - Ask) - limit orders at the best prices Market (Buy - Ask, Sell - Bid) - market orders at the best prices. Magic   - the individual number with which orders will be placed When the script is running on the chart, it is not recommended to switch
FREE
Copy Mt4 to Mt4 and Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
2.6 (5)
Utilità
Excellent   Multiplatform   Copier of deals. I use it regularly on VPS (copy from Mt5 to Mt4). Multiplatform : copying from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4; copying from   MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5; copying from   MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4; copying from   MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5. Modes: master   - the current terminal is   source   of trades (deals are copied from it); slave   - the current terminal is the   receiver   of trades (trades are copied to it). from myself  - mode "deals mu
TimeLS Close Positions MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Utilità
Utility TimeLs Close Positions è uno strumento per gestire e automatizzare la chiusura delle posizioni in MetaTrader 5. Consente un controllo flessibile su quando e come chiudere le posizioni aperte, in base a orario, simbolo, direzione, magic number e commento. Puoi disattivare il trading in determinati giorni della settimana Puoi impostare un orario specifico per chiudere tutte le posizioni aperte Puoi filtrare la chiusura per simbolo, direzione (Buy/Sell), magic number o commento Puoi program
MT4 Alert Sender
Nguyen Van Anh
Utilità
MT4 Alert Sender is a free ea tool that help you send the alert messengers in MT4 program for many different purpose with ease. Very simple and effective, you only need to input the alert content in a input box, then click a "Send Alert" button. The EA will send alert message. An alert pop-up shows your content in a new window pop-up. You can combine of using MT4 Alert Sender EA with any other tools out there for your need. Thanks for your trust in my product.
FREE
Clos Profit
Ivan Petrov
Utilità
close all profitable orders The set contains scripts for different purposes, facilitating work in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. If necessary, a screen is provided for some scripts. Before working on a real account, check (on a demo account) whether the required script responds to your tasks (for example, there is a script for opening five orders at the same time, by default the lot is set to 10; so that you do not accidentally open five positions with a total volume of 50 lots - be attentive))) Use
Telegram to Discord
Yassine El Maamouni Rahali
Utilità
Streamline your trading communication with our Telegram to Discord Trade Forwarder, a powerful Python-based tool designed for traders who want to effortlessly share trade information from Telegram to Discord. No more tedious copy-pasting—our software automates the process, ensuring that every crucial message, image, or video is seamlessly forwarded to your Discord community. Key Features: Effortless Trade Sharing: Instantly share trade updates, images, and videos from your Telegram channels to
Close all button and by percent
Mas Khairul Araaf
3 (1)
Utilità
This tool working You can buy or sell from the button of this tool, the lot size can be filled manually, as for the close all buy button to end all buy positions, close all sell button to end all sell positions, Close All profit button to end  All  profit position, Close All Loss button to end all loss position, Delete Pending button to delete all Pending order, close all orders to end all orders. The variable, you can use close all percent for close all orders when profit in percent, if close
Manage your deals
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
Utilità
Hi Dear Friends ,   As i told you ,,, today i produce the management EA to managing your trades and with closing instruments used to closing tow kind of trades.. the profitable trades and losable trades .. u can try it for free for 2 days ,, it is worth every cent ..  now .. you do not need to keep tracing your deals.... let the EA do it for you automatically...  for any inquires contact me directly in my contacts shown on my profile after adding me .. best regards  Fawaz A. Al-baker 
Draggable Candle Timer
Part-time Day Trader
5 (2)
Utilità
The Draggable Candle Timer  for MT4  is a clean, minimal, and fully customizable tool that displays the live countdown to the next candle close. Designed for flexibility, it can be dragged and repositioned anywhere on the chart, ensuring it never interferes with your analysis.  The timer runs on the system clock, so without the glitches or delays common in other candle timers that run on the Market Watch clock. To move the timer:   Double-click to select it, then drag it by the upper-left ancho
FREE
Account Info for MT4
Denis Zyatkevich
Utilità
Overview The script displays information about the trade account and the current financial instrument. Information about the trade account: Account - account number and type (Real or Demo); Name - name of the account owner; Company - name of a company that provide the access to trading; Server - trade server name; Connection State - connection state; Trade Allowed - shows whether trading is allowed on the account at the moment; Balance - account balance; Equity - account equity; Credit - amount
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 4 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore, expert advisor e script. È facile utilizzarli proprio come nei grafici standard. A differenza degli strumenti s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilità
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilità
Equity Protect Pro: Il tuo esperto di protezione del conto completo per un trading senza preoccupazioni Se stai cercando funzionalità come protezione del conto, protezione del capitale proprio, protezione del portafoglio, protezione multi-strategia, protezione dei profitti, raccolta dei profitti, sicurezza del trading, programmi di controllo del rischio, controllo automatico del rischio, liquidazione automatica, liquidazione condizionale, liquidazione programmata, liquidazione dinamica, trailin
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilità
Basket EA MT4 è un potente strumento per la presa di profitto e un sistema completo di protezione del conto, tutto in una soluzione semplice e intuitiva. Il suo scopo principale è quello di offrire un controllo totale sul profitto e la perdita complessiva del conto, gestendo tutte le posizioni aperte a livello di "cestino" (basket) e non singolarmente. L’EA offre una serie completa di funzionalità a livello di basket, come take profit, stop loss, break even e trailing stop. Questi possono essere
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT4 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilità
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [ Instruction
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilità
Fai trading automaticamente su zone di supporto e resistenza o di domanda e offerta una volta identificate le aree chiave da cui vuoi fare trading. Questo EA ti consente di disegnare zone di acquisto e vendita con un solo clic e poi posizionarle esattamente dove ti aspetti che il prezzo cambi. L'EA monitora quindi quelle zone e farà trading automaticamente in base all'azione del prezzo che specifichi per le zone. Una volta che il trading iniziale è stato eseguito, l'EA uscirà in profitto nella
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Utilizzando il nostro pannello di trading, puoi fare trading con un clic dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. Calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni che semplificano la vita di un trader e lo aiutano a condurre le proprie attività di trading in modo molto più rapido e conveniente. Suggerimenti gra
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilità
Chiusura delle posizioni in MetaTrader 4 al raggiungimento del profitto/perdita totale con la funzione di trailing del profitto. Puoi abilitare le fermate virtuali (ordine separato) . Calcolo e chiusura per le posizioni ACQUISTA e VENDI separatamente (Separate BUY SELL) . Chiusura e calcolo di tutti i simboli o solo del simbolo corrente (Tutti i simboli) . Abilita il trailing per il profitto ( Trailing Profit ). Chiudi su profitti e perdite totali su valuta di deposito, punti, o percentuale del
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilità
Partial Closure EA MT4 ti consente di chiudere parzialmente qualsiasi operazione sul tuo conto, manualmente tramite una percentuale scelta della dimensione del lotto e/o per numero di ticket, oppure automaticamente a percentuali specifiche dei livelli di TP/SL, chiudendo una percentuale della dimensione iniziale del lotto su un massimo di 10 livelli di take profit e 10 di stop loss. Può gestire tutte o alcune delle operazioni nel tuo conto specificando o escludendo determinati numeri magici, co
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilità
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilità
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilità
Exp-Averager   è progettato per calcolare la media delle operazioni che hanno ricevuto un certo prelievo aprendo operazioni di media. Il consulente ha la capacità di aprire nuove posizioni in tendenza o contro la tendenza attuale. Include anche una funzione intelligente di trailing stop che si applica a una serie di posizioni. Il consulente può aumentare o diminuire la dimensione del lotto delle posizioni. Questa è una strategia ampiamente utilizzata per riportare le posizioni in perdita al pre
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Suppo
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione