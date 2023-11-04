RSIFullView
- Utilità
- Haohao Wang
- Versione: 1.10
- Aggiornato: 4 novembre 2023
- Attivazioni: 10
RSI Full View can show all the 29 major and minor pairs RSI indicator live value，traders can view all 29 pairs RSI indicator live value with all 9 timeframes on ONE Chart, traders can see all the 9 timeframes overbought signal and oversell signal
RSI Full View show the overbought signal and oversell value with highlight background color and font color
How to start:
Open any chart, attach this utility to it, keep this chart opened ,watch signals shows and take trades
1.RSI Full View show RSI value with these parameters:
Period :14 Applied_price: PRICE_CLOSE Shift :0
2.Pairs: any pair
Timeframe: any timeframe
3.If you have any suggestion or bug: feel free to contact me with PM
Or you can write me: wanghh_fight@163.com
4.Now version is: 1.10, since you can not change the calculate parameters, I will update this utility frequently
5.RSI Full View show following pairs RSI value:
XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, CADCHF,
AUDCHF, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURCHF, EURNZD, EURCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD,
GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPNZD, GBPCHF, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDUSD, NZDJPY,
GBPJPY, CADJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EURJPY
6.Support the pairs with prefix or suffix, for example: mEURUSD, XAUUSDc
Input parameters:
1. RSIOverBoughtValue: Over Bought Value, when the RSI Indicator Value greater than this value, this value will be shown with highlight
2. RSIOverSellValue: Over Sell Value, when the RSI Indicator Value less than this value, this value will be shown with highlight
3. TimerInterval: the RSI Indicator Value update timer interval,this interval is between 1 and 60
4. SelectAll29SymbolsToMarketWatch: when you use RSI Full View, you can decide you show all 29 pairs on the Market Watch or not
5. UpdateOnEveryTick: If the RSI Full View update the indicator value when every tick is arrived
6. OverBoughtFontColor: Over Bought Indicator Value Font Color
7. OverBoughtBackgroundColor: Over Bought Indicator Value Cell background Color
8. OverSellFontColor: Over Sell Indicator Value Font Color
9. OverSellBackgroundColor: Over Sell Indicator Value Cell background Color