RSIFullView

RSI Full View can show all the 29 major and minor pairs RSI indicator live value，traders can view all 29 pairs RSI indicator live value with all 9 timeframes on ONE Chart, traders can see all the 9 timeframes overbought signal and oversell signal

RSI Full View show the overbought signal and oversell value with highlight background color and font color





How to start:

Open any chart, attach this utility to it, keep this chart opened ,watch signals shows and take trades





1.RSI Full View show RSI value with these parameters:

Period :14 Applied_price: PRICE_CLOSE Shift :0

2.Pairs: any pair

Timeframe: any timeframe

3.If you have any suggestion or bug: feel free to contact me with PM

Or you can write me: wanghh_fight@163.com

4.Now version is: 1.10, since you can not change the calculate parameters, I will update this utility frequently

5.RSI Full View show following pairs RSI value:

XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, CADCHF,

AUDCHF, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURCHF, EURNZD, EURCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD,

GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPNZD, GBPCHF, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDUSD, NZDJPY,

GBPJPY, CADJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EURJPY

6.Support the pairs with prefix or suffix, for example: mEURUSD, XAUUSDc

Input parameters:

1. RSIOverBoughtValue: Over Bought Value, when the RSI Indicator Value greater than this value, this value will be shown with highlight

2. RSIOverSellValue: Over Sell Value, when the RSI Indicator Value less than this value, this value will be shown with highlight

3. TimerInterval: the RSI Indicator Value update timer interval,this interval is between 1 and 60

4. SelectAll29SymbolsToMarketWatch: when you use RSI Full View, you can decide you show all 29 pairs on the Market Watch or not

5. UpdateOnEveryTick: If the RSI Full View update the indicator value when every tick is arrived

6. OverBoughtFontColor: Over Bought Indicator Value Font Color

7. OverBoughtBackgroundColor: Over Bought Indicator Value Cell background Color

8. OverSellFontColor: Over Sell Indicator Value Font Color

9. OverSellBackgroundColor: Over Sell Indicator Value Cell background Color



