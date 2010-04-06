IndicatorsValueFullView

    IndicatorsValueFullView can show Stochastic、CCI and RSI indicators value on just one Chart with fashionable and welcome GUI, IndicatorsValueFullView support 29 major pairs and about 33 exotics pairs. Traders can switch Stochastic、CCI and RSI indicators int left tree, and control indicator update or not by update checkbox, also, traders can switch show indicator value or show buy sell by yourself. The over bought and over sell value will be shown by highlights color

   Traders can roll up or unroll the show panel by yourself.

    

How to start:

      Open any Chart, then attach IndicatorsValueFullView to it, keep this chart opened, checked the indicator update checkbox, watch all 29 major pairs and about 33 exotics pairs signal and take the trade

     

      1.Stochastic Indicator value with these parameters:

         Kperiod :5   Dperiod :3     Slowing:3     Method:MODE_SMA

         Price_field:0 - Low/High     Mode:MODE_MAIN or MODE_SIGNAL  

     

      2.CCI indicator is calculated by these parameters:

         Period:12   Applied_price:PRICE_TYPICAL  Shift:0

  

      3.RSI Full View show RSI value with these parameters:

        Period :14    Applied_price: PRICE_CLOSE    Shift :0 

 

      4.If you have any suggestion or bug: feel free to contact me with PM

         Or you can write me: wanghh_fight@163.com

 

      5.Now version is: 1.00, I will update this utility frequently

 

    Input Parameters:

    1.StochasticIndicatorOverBoughtValue:   Stochastic Indicator Over Bought Value     

    2.StochasticIndicatorOverSellValue：     Stochastic Indicator Over Sell Value

    3.CCIIndicatorOverBoughtValue：          CCI Indicator Over Bought Value

    4.CCIIndicatorOverSellValue：                CCI Indicator Over Sell Value

    5.RSIIndicatorOverBoughtValue：           RSI Indicator Over Bought Value

    6.RSIIndicatorOverSellValue：                RSI Indicator Over Sell Value


