RSIFullView

      RSI Full View can show all the 29 major and minor pairs RSI indicator live value，traders can view all 29 pairs RSI indicator live value with all 9 timeframes on ONE Chart, traders can see all the 9 timeframes overbought signal and oversell signal

     RSI Full View show the overbought signal and oversell value with highlight background color and font color


    How to start:

    Open any chart, attach this  utility to it, keep this chart opened ,watch signals shows and take trades


     1.RSI Full View show RSI value with these parameters:

        Period :14    Applied_price: PRICE_CLOSE    Shift :0 

     2.Pairs:             any pair

        Timeframe:    any timeframe 

     3.If you have any suggestion or bug: feel free to contact me with PM

        Or you can write me: wanghh_fight@163.com 

     4.Now version is: 1.10, since you can not change the calculate parameters, I will update this utility frequently 

     5.RSI Full View show following pairs RSI value:

        XAUUSD,  EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY,  CADCHF,

        AUDCHF,  EURGBP,  EURAUD, EURCHF, EURNZD, EURCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD,

        GBPAUD,  GBPCAD, GBPNZD, GBPCHF, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDUSD, NZDJPY,

        GBPJPY,   CADJPY,  AUDJPY,  CHFJPY,  EURJPY 

     6.Support the pairs with prefix or suffix, for example: mEURUSD, XAUUSDc

 

 

     Input parameters:

     1.  RSIOverBoughtValue:   Over Bought Value, when the RSI Indicator Value greater than this value, this value will be shown with highlight

     2.  RSIOverSellValue:        Over Sell Value, when the RSI Indicator Value less than this value, this value will be shown with highlight

     3.  TimerInterval:                         the RSI Indicator Value update timer interval,this interval is between 1 and 60

     4.  SelectAll29SymbolsToMarketWatch:  when you use RSI Full View, you can decide you show all 29 pairs on the Market Watch or not

     5.  UpdateOnEveryTick:   If the RSI Full View update the indicator value when every tick is arrived

     6.  OverBoughtFontColor:            Over Bought Indicator Value Font Color

     7.  OverBoughtBackgroundColorOver Bought Indicator Value Cell background Color

     8.  OverSellFontColor:                Over Sell Indicator Value Font Color

     9.  OverSellBackgroundColor:      Over Sell Indicator Value Cell background Color


