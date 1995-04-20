The Red Way

A universal pulse indicator for finding an entry point for a trend breakdown, followed by transaction tracking at Fibonacci levels without redrawing.

The indicator itself is an independent trading system designed for intraday trading on the M5 time frame, but it also performs well on large timings.

  • Trading on the indicator occurs exclusively with pending orders, which allows you to solve one of the biggest problems of any trader, these are trend - flat definitions. The essence is to filter out a narrow flat and enter on the first impulse of an emerging trend (global shift, or deep pullback) with a pending order. The calculation of targets for setting take profit and stop loss is carried out using Fibonacci levels. The goals are always different and depend on the strength of the first impulse, which gives us a very flexible tool that adapts itself to the conjuncture of the current market, be it a strong trend, pullback, flat. With a strong impulse, the goals will be wider, thereby the potential profit is higher, with a sluggish market, the goals are already, I think you have caught the essence. You can use the indicator as a full-fledged trading system, as an add-on for your trading system, or as a base for building a new system with your rules.


Important recommendations for use that will allow you to achieve results in the first week of trading - tests.

  • Trading a basket of eight trading pairs is an important condition - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF
  • Trade with a broker with a minimum spread (applies to M5-M15 frames)
  • Intraday trading Europe - America. We do not climb into the night trade!!!
  • We trade according to the trend!!!
  • Deposit and risks. A comfortable lot for classic accounts is 0.01 by $ 1000, for cent accounts it is proportional to 0.01 by $10
Information.

Friends, my indicator is a tool for trading and does not guarantee profit. In addition to technical tools, discipline is needed, psychology is a very important factor in trading in financial markets, remember this!!! 


