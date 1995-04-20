Easy RSD
- Indicatori
- Shipra Bhatia Tewani
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Using Standard Deviation but not sure if the Standard Deviation is high or low?
eRSD or Easy Relative Standard Deviation comes to your help. Using this you can get a ratio of Standard Deviation to Moving Average and make a good judgement about whether the Standard Deviation is useful or not.
Just add it to the chart and use it away - it supports all periods and moving average calculation methods through the input parameters.