Easy RSD

Using Standard Deviation but not sure if the Standard Deviation is high or low? 


eRSD or Easy Relative Standard Deviation comes to your help. Using this you can get a ratio of Standard Deviation to Moving Average and make a good judgement about whether the Standard Deviation is useful or not.


Just add it to the chart and use it away - it supports all periods and moving average calculation methods through the input parameters.

