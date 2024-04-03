Trendline Traders
- Indicatori
- Ivan Simonika
- Versione: 1.0
- Aggiornato: 3 aprile 2024
- Attivazioni: 5
The Trendline Trader indicator is designed to reliably track market trends, ignoring sharp fluctuations and noise in the market. This indicator is suitable for trading on both short and long time intervals due to its ability to filter out sudden price spikes and corrections. It is based on the iLow, iHigh, iMA and iATR indicators, which makes it particularly reliable.
Parameters for setting up the indicator:
- Length: period for channel calculation and noise filtering.
- Star: period for determining entry points.
- UseSound: Enable sound signal.
- UseAlert: Enable text notification.
- UseMail: Sends a signal via email.
- This indicator does not redraw previous data and provides stable operation, which makes it a reliable assistant for traders.