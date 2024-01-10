Prosperity MT4

High growth, low draw-down bot. Great for beginners AND pros.

5 COPIES LEFT - NEXT PRICE $999

Contact me after purchase for group info, manual and a personal bonus!

Prosperity live fund, real money (>$2,000) signal: CLICK HERE

ABOUT

A rare diamond in a sea of EAs - 4x improvements in most backtest stats. We read descriptions saying 'no martingale, grid, or 'AI'' - I offer alternate parameters...

  • Original EA
  • No history reading
  • No .set files changing constantly, all built-in as default
  • Not an 'experiment' for you to try (already ran live since June 2023)
  • Real money signal with deposit >$2000 started October 2023
  • Signal will not be restarted after launch, no matter what happens
  • Reputation and sustainability means more to me than 'quick money'
  • Money received from sales of EA will go into the live fund signal above so we can grow together!

Ride the waves of the EURGBP pair with Prosperity... It uses a unique indicator adaptation to get solid backtest results, outperforming most EAs on the market. Easy to set-up, trades regularly / easy to test live.

Prosperity is different because it uses a rarely traded, more future-proof pair. The Euro and the Pound are an interesting combination because they're separate major currencies, but in the same geographical location, and therefore are less subject to wild market movements like we saw with EURUSD or GBPUSD during March 2020 / Covid lockdown announcements.

Just set 'Enable Risk Factor' to 'true', enter your desired Risk Factor (1-5), attach to EURGBP (any timeframe) and let the EA work its magic.


WHY AM I SELLING MY BOT?

  • Watching investments grow should feel like watching paint dry. At the moment I don't have the starting capital needed to make safe but meaningful returns trading, so I open my bots up to you... but I will limit the sales via price increase, keeping the systems exclusive so they keep working as expected in future. 
  • Sales limited to around 100 copies lower than 'completed' price which will be $2,200. If sales exceed 200 copies price will increase to $10,000.
  • I'll be putting sales revenue into the live Prosperity signal linked above for transparency, and to put my money where my mouth is, just like a hedge fund!
  • Remaining sales will go into my subscriber-ready multi-EA (including Prosperity and CAD Sniper) 'Dragon' fund, found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2222369

IMPORTANT!
  • Minimum recommended deposit is $2,000 and recommended leverage is 1:500.
  • For 1:30 leverage, either custom fixed lots or Risk Factor 2 is the maximum recommended setting (with 'Allow Buy and Sell at the same time?' option disabled). Please do your own backtesting with your appropriate account and deposit settings.
  • DON'T USE PROSPERITY ON AN ACCOUNT <$2,000

BACKTESTING
PAIR
 EURGBP (any timeframe)
Minimum Deposit $2,000
Recommended Leverage 1:500 (1:30+ also allowed with lower Risk Factors / Fixed Lots)
Tested from Mid 2017
Account type Any (Hedging / Netting / Standard / ECN)
Broker Any
Modelling quality Any (except 'Open prices only')



FEATURES

  • Easy to use
  • Prop firm ready
  • Set and forget
  • Choose your Risk Factor
  • Relaxed, intra-day trading system
  • Great addition for any portfolio
  • Drawdown protection
  • Recovery system
  • No .set files
  • Works with any broker and account type
  • More future-proof than other EAs (esp those trading Gold)
  • Free updates when a new/requested feature is released
  • TP / SL hidden from broker

PROTECTION
  • Every trade is protected by virtual stop-loss determined by the Risk Factor, so it's near-impossible to 'blow' your account with this system (if deposit and leverage guidelines are followed).
  • Prosperity has built in drawdown protection and a Recovery Mode which further protects your account.
  • I'm legally obliged to say past results can't be guaranteed in future
  • Happy trading! :)


HOW TO CHOOSE A BOT ON MQL5.COM?

  • New to forex and want some help in how to avoid buying bots that don't work on mql5.com?
  • Click here for my profile which has a link to my article on what to look out for when browsing the often deceptive marketplace.
  • Don't get fooled into buying a bot that doesn't work!



MY PRODUCT LINKS

PROSPERITY MT5

CAD SNIPER X

CAD SNIPER

EA DRAWDOWN LIMITER MT5

EA DRAWDOWN LIMITER MT4

 

Plus de l'auteur
CAD Sniper X MT5
Mr James Daniel Coe
4.92 (12)
Experts
BUILDING ON THE SUCCESS OF MY POPULAR FREE EA 'CAD SNIPER'... I PRESENT CAD SNIPER X! THOUSANDS MORE TRADES | NO BROKER LIMITATIONS | BETTER STATISTICS | MULTIPLE STRATEGIES Send me a PRIVATE MESSAGE after purchase for the manual and a free bonus TWO STRATEGIES IN ONE FOR AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCAD and CADCHF Strategy 1 can be used with any broker, trades much more frequently and is the default strategy for CAD Sniper X. It's shown robust backtest success for many years and is adapted from ot
EA Drawdown Limiter MT5
Mr James Daniel Coe
Utilitaires
Click here to see my best trading robot: Prosperity MT5 !  Prosperity MT4 version Some EAs we use are great, but sometimes they don't have built-in drawdown limiters internally that just affect the EA. Other DD limiters operate on the whole account, this one is designed specifically so one EA (designated by the magic numbers it uses) can be monitored and closed off if it reaches a certain DD limit. 1. Find the magic numbers the EA uses . Normally (including for martingale / grid EAs) they st
Prosperity MT5
Mr James Daniel Coe
5 (2)
Experts
High growth, low draw-down bot. Great for beginners AND pros. 5 COPIES LEFT - NEXT PRICE $999 Contact me after purchase for group info, manual and a personal bonus! Prosperity live fund, real money (>$2,000) signal:  CLICK HERE ABOUT A rare diamond in a sea of EAs - 4x improvements in most backtest stats. We read descriptions saying 'no martingale, grid, or 'AI'' - I offer alternate parameters... Original EA No history reading No .set files changing constantly, all built-in as default Not an 'ex
Ultimate Bot
Mr James Daniel Coe
4.33 (15)
Experts
9 conseillers pour le prix d’un Le dernier bot que vous aurez besoin d’acheter. Ultimate Bot est un Expert Advisor multi-stratégies qui négocie   XAUUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY et EURJPY, en utilisant une combinaison de suivi de tendance, de retour à la moyenne et de modèles de rupture. Chaque stratégie se négocie sur les fonds propres, de sorte que si un groupe est en baisse, les autres réduisent leur risque, en travaillant ensemble pour optimiser les performan
Quantum King Alpha
Mr James Daniel Coe
Experts
Trading d’une stratégie de rupture très populaire à Londres sur la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD en utilisant l’action des prix, les volumes de ticks et une gestion sophistiquée des transactions. Obtenez cette   stratégie   (mql5 top dix pendant 6+ mois)   avec une   remise   massive - 149 $ pour le lancement, passant bientôt à 299 $ (RRP 1 099) Signal en direct Contactez-moi avant de trader en direct pour les instructions, le manuel et le bonus !* Quantum King (Alpha) est un   EA puissant et trè
