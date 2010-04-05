Nasdaq100 expert

🚀 Discover the Nasdaq 100, Currencies, and GOLD EA—a powerful tool centered around the Nasdaq100 Index, major currency pairs, and gold.

📈 Our strategy harnesses:

  1. Trend Analysis
  2. Scalping Techniques
  3. Nasdaq 100 Power Indicator Indices—lauded for its consistent 5-star ratings over the past 3 years and now integrated into this EA.

📥 With convenient inputs delivered as a .txt file, simply load them effortlessly. After purchase, send an email to forex.rakotsoane@gmail.com to get started.

💡 Key Recommendations:

  • Micro Account for Security: Safeguard your investments with a Micro Account rather than a standard one, offering equal ROI on micro lots as standard accounts.

  • Broker Compatibility: Find brokers in your country offering Micro Accounts/Micro Lots. (Hint: Google can help with this!)

  • Optimal Deposits: Aim for a minimum deposit of $150, though a recommended deposit of $500 ensures robust performance.

  • Pairs to Explore: Engage in trade with various pairs including USTEC100m, US100m, NDQ100, US30m, EURUSDm, USDJPYm, GBPJPYm, EURJPYm, NZDJPYm, GBPUSDm, XAUUSDm, and more.

  • Seamless Connectivity: Leverage a VPS subscription for uninterrupted server connections, even when your PC is off or power outages occur in your area.

  • Plug-and-Play Simplicity: Experience a hassle-free setup—plug, play, and relax. Host it effortlessly on MQL5's virtual hosting for uninterrupted performance without relying on your laptop.

💻 Invest smartly, stay connected, and elevate your trading experience with ease!

Video Nasdaq100 expert
