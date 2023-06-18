ForceX Trend is a trend indicator that allows you to effectively determine the direction of the current trend, as well as identify potential reversal points. The indicator makes it possible to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps to enter the market in time and get the desired result.





Let's start with the benefits.





Allows you to determine the current trend. You can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market;

Can be used along with oscillators as filters;

Flexible indicator settings allow you to receive more accurate signals for opening positions.





Along with the advantages, trend indicators also have their disadvantages. But there are not so many of them and everyone can judge for himself how big they are.