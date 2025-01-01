MQL5参考标准程序库通用数据集CSortedSet<T>IsSubsetOf
IsSubsetOf
确定当前已排序集合是否为指定集合或数组的子集。
这个版本处理了实施 ICollection<T>接口的集合。
|
bool IsSubsetOf(
处理数组的版本。
|
bool IsSubsetOf(
参数
*collection
[in] 确定关系的集合。
&collection[]
[in] 确定关系的数组。
返回值
如果当前已排序集为子集，则返回true，否则返回false。