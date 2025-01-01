- Open
- WriteChar
- WriteShort
- WriteInteger
- WriteLong
- WriteFloat
- WriteDouble
- WriteString
- WriteCharArray
- WriteShortArray
- WriteIntegerArray
- WriteLongArray
- WriteFloatArray
- WriteDoubleArray
- WriteObject
- ReadChar
- ReadShort
- ReadInteger
- ReadLong
- ReadFloat
- ReadDouble
- ReadString
- ReadCharArray
- ReadShortArray
- ReadIntegerArray
- ReadLongArray
- ReadFloatArray
- ReadDoubleArray
- ReadObject
ReadFloat
Legge il tipo di variabile float da file.
|
bool ReadFloat(
Parametri
value
[in] Riferimento alla variabile per l'immissione dei dati di lettura.
Valore di ritorno
true - successo, false - non può leggere i dati.