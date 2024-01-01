//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CustomSymbolSetSessionTrade.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // nome simbolo personalizzato

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // nome del gruppo in cui un simbolo è stato creato

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // nome di un simbolo su cui è basata la personalizzazione



#define SESSION_0_FROM D'1970.01.01 00:15:00' // ora d'inizio sessione 0

#define SESSION_0_TO D'1970.01.01 11:59:00' // ora di fine sessione 0

#define SESSION_1_FROM D'1970.01.01 12:15:00' // ora d'inizio sessione 1

#define SESSION_1_TO D'1970.01.01 23:59:00' // ora di fine sessione 1



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- ottenere il codice di errore quando si crea un simbolo personalizzato

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//---- se il codice di errore non è 0 (creazione del simbolo riuscita) e non è 5304 (il simbolo è già stato creato) - lasciare

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- stampa l'intestazione con il simbolo di base e l'indice della sessione e

//--- in un ciclo per giorno della settimana da Lunedì a Venerdì, stampare gli orari di inizio e fine di ogni sessione nel journal

for(int session=0; session<2; session++)

{

PrintFormat("Trade session %d of the '%s' symbol from which the custom '%s' was created", session, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

for(int day_of_week=MONDAY; day_of_week<SATURDAY; day_of_week++)

SymbolInfoSessionQuotePrint(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)day_of_week, session);

}



//--- in un ciclo da due sessioni

bool res=true;

for(int session=0; session<2; session++)

{

datetime from = SESSION_0_FROM;

datetime to = SESSION_0_TO;

if(session>0)

{

from = SESSION_1_FROM;

to = SESSION_1_TO;

}

//--- impostare l'ora delle sessioni di quotazione per un simbolo personalizzato di ogni giorno della settimana

ResetLastError();

for(int day_of_week=MONDAY; day_of_week<SATURDAY; day_of_week++)

res &=CustomSymbolSetSessionQuote(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)day_of_week, session, from, to);

}



//--- se c'è stato un errore durante l'impostazione di una delle sessioni, visualizzare un messaggio appropriato nel journal

if(!res)

Print("CustomSymbolSetSessionTrade() failed. Error ", GetLastError());



//--- stampare l'intestazione con il simbolo personalizzato e l'indice della sessione e

//--- in un ciclo per giorno della settimana da Lunedì a Venerdì, stampare gli orari di inizio e fine di ogni sessione nel journal

for(int session=0; session<2; session++)

{

PrintFormat("Trade session %d of a custom symbol '%s' based on '%s'", session, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);

for(int day_of_week=MONDAY; day_of_week<SATURDAY; day_of_week++)

SymbolInfoSessionQuotePrint(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)day_of_week, session);

}



//--- visualizzare un suggerimento sui tasti di terminazione dello script nel commento del grafico

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));

//--- attendere che i tasti Esc o Del vengano premuti per uscire da un ciclo infinito

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- premendo Del, eliminare il simbolo personalizzato creato

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- pulire il grafico prima di uscire

Comment("");

/*

risultato:

Trade session 0 of the 'EURUSD' symbol from which the custom 'EURUSD.C' was created

- Monday 00:15 - 23:55

- Tuesday 00:15 - 23:55

- Wednesday 00:15 - 23:55

- Thursday 00:15 - 23:55

- Friday 00:15 - 23:55

Trade session 1 of the 'EURUSD' symbol from which the custom 'EURUSD.C' was created

- Monday Session not set

- Tuesday Session not set

- Wednesday Session not set

- Thursday Session not set

- Friday Session not set

Trade session 0 of a custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' based on 'EURUSD'

- Monday 00:15 - 11:59

- Tuesday 00:15 - 11:59

- Wednesday 00:15 - 11:59

- Thursday 00:15 - 11:59

- Friday 00:15 - 11:59

Trade session 1 of a custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' based on 'EURUSD'

- Monday 12:15 - 23:59

- Tuesday 12:15 - 23:59

- Wednesday 12:15 - 23:59

- Thursday 12:15 - 23:59

- Friday 12:15 - 23:59

*/

}

//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Creare un simbolo personalizzato, restituire un codice di errore |

//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- definire il nome di un simbolo su cui è basata la personalizzazione

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- se non è stato possibile creare un simbolo personalizzato e questo non corrisponde all'errore 5304, segnalarlo nel journal

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- successo

return(error);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Rimuovere un simbolo personalizzato |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- nascondere il simbolo dalla finestra Market Watch

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- se non è stato possibile eliminare un simbolo personalizzato, segnalarlo nel journal e restituire 'false'

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successo

return(true);

}

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Invia l'orario di inizio e di fine sessione di quotazione specificata |

//| per il simbolo specificato e giorno della settimana al journal |

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void SymbolInfoSessionTradePrint(const string symbol, const ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day_of_week, const uint session_index)

{

//--- dichiarare le variabili per registrare l'inizio e la fine della sessione di quotazione

datetime date_from; // ora di inizio sessione

datetime date_to; // ora di fine sessione



//--- creare il nome del giorno della settimana dalla costante di enumerazione

string week_day=EnumToString(day_of_week);

if(week_day.Lower())

week_day.SetChar(0, ushort(week_day.GetChar(0)-32));



//--- ottenere i dati dalla sessione di quotazione per simbolo e giorno della settimana

if(!SymbolInfoSessionTrade(symbol, day_of_week, session_index, date_from, date_to))

{

int err=GetLastError();

string message=(err==4307 ? StringFormat("- %-10s Session not set", week_day) :

StringFormat("SymbolInfoSessionTrade(%s, %s, session %d) failed. Error %d", symbol, week_day, session_index, GetLastError()));

Print(message);

return;

}



//--- inviare i dati per la sessionedi trading specificata al journal

PrintFormat("- %-10s %s - %s", week_day, TimeToString(date_from, TIME_MINUTES), TimeToString(date_to, TIME_MINUTES));

}