Imposta l'ora di inizio e fine della sessione di trading specificata per il simbolo e il giorno della settimana specificati.

bool  CustomSymbolSetSessionTrade(
   const string      symbol_name,         // nome simbolo
   ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK  day_of_week,         // giorno della settimana
   uint              session_index,       // indice della sessione
   datetime          from,                // orario d'inizio della sessione
   datetime          to                   // orario di fine della sessione
   );

Parametri

symbol_name

[in]  Nome simbolo personalizzato.

ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK

[in] Giorno della settimana, valore dall'enumerazione ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK.

uint

[in] Indice della sessione, per il quale devono essere impostate le ore di inizio e fine. L'indicizzazione della sessione inizia da 0.

from

[in] Orario di inizio sessione in secondi da 00:00, il valore dati della variabile viene ignorato.

to

[in] Orario di fine sessione in secondi da 00:00, il valore dei dati nella variabile viene ignorato.

Valore Restituito

true – successo, altrimenti – false. Per ottenere informazioni sull'errore, chiamare la funzione GetLastError().

Nota

Se la sessione con lo specificato session_index esiste già, la funzione modifica semplicemente l'inizio e la fine della sessione.

Se sono stati passati i parametri di partenza e di fine, zero, per la sessione, (from=0 e to=0), la sessione appropriata con il session_index viene eliminata, mentre l'indicizzazione della sessione viene spostata verso il basso.

Le sessioni possono essere aggiunte solo sequenzialmente. In altre parole, puoi aggiungere session_index=1 solo se la sessione con l'indice 0 esiste già. Se questa regola è interrotta, non viene creata una nuova sessione, e la funzione restituisce "false".

 

Esempio:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                  CustomSymbolSetSessionTrade.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME     Symbol()+".C"           // nome simbolo personalizzato
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH     "Forex"                 // nome del gruppo in cui un simbolo è stato creato 
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN   Symbol()                // nome di un simbolo su cui è basata la personalizzazione 
 
#define   SESSION_0_FROM         D'1970.01.01 00:15:00'  // ora d'inizio sessione 0
#define   SESSION_0_TO           D'1970.01.01 11:59:00'  // ora di fine sessione 0
#define   SESSION_1_FROM         D'1970.01.01 12:15:00'  // ora d'inizio sessione 1
#define   SESSION_1_TO           D'1970.01.01 23:59:00'  // ora di fine sessione 1
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- ottenere il codice di errore quando si crea un simbolo personalizzato
   int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATHCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
   
//---- se il codice di errore non è 0 (creazione del simbolo riuscita) e non è 5304 (il simbolo è già stato creato) - lasciare
   if(create!=0 && create!=5304)
      return;
    
//--- stampa l'intestazione con il simbolo di base e l'indice della sessione e
//--- in un ciclo per giorno della settimana da Lunedì a Venerdì, stampare gli orari di inizio e fine di ogni sessione nel journal
   for(int session=0session<2session++)
     {
      PrintFormat("Trade session %d of the '%s' symbol from which the custom '%s' was created"sessionCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME); 
      for(int day_of_week=MONDAYday_of_week<SATURDAYday_of_week++) 
         SymbolInfoSessionQuotePrint(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)day_of_weeksession);      
     }
     
//--- in un ciclo da due sessioni
   bool res=true;
   for(int session=0session<2session++)
     {
      datetime from = SESSION_0_FROM;
      datetime to   = SESSION_0_TO;
      if(session>0)
        {
         from = SESSION_1_FROM;
         to   = SESSION_1_TO;
        }
      //--- impostare l'ora delle sessioni di quotazione per un simbolo personalizzato di ogni giorno della settimana
      ResetLastError();
      for(int day_of_week=MONDAYday_of_week<SATURDAYday_of_week++)
         res &=CustomSymbolSetSessionQuote(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)day_of_weeksessionfromto);
     }
 
//--- se c'è stato un errore durante l'impostazione di una delle sessioni, visualizzare un messaggio appropriato nel journal
   if(!res)
      Print("CustomSymbolSetSessionTrade() failed. Error "GetLastError());
   
//--- stampare l'intestazione con il simbolo personalizzato e l'indice della sessione e
//--- in un ciclo per giorno della settimana da Lunedì a Venerdì, stampare gli orari di inizio e fine di ogni sessione nel journal
   for(int session=0session<2session++)
     {
      PrintFormat("Trade session %d of a custom symbol '%s' based on '%s'"sessionCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN); 
      for(int day_of_week=MONDAYday_of_week<SATURDAYday_of_week++) 
         SymbolInfoSessionQuotePrint(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)day_of_weeksession);     
     }
     
//--- visualizzare un suggerimento sui tasti di terminazione dello script nel commento del grafico
   Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));
//--- attendere che i tasti Esc o Del vengano premuti per uscire da un ciclo infinito
   while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)
     {
      Sleep(16);
      //--- premendo Del, eliminare il simbolo personalizzato creato
      if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)
        {
         if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))
            PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         break;
        }
     }
//--- pulire il grafico prima di uscire
   Comment("");
   /*
   risultato:
   Trade session 0 of the 'EURUSDsymbol from which the custom 'EURUSD.Cwas created
   - Monday     00:15 - 23:55
   - Tuesday    00:15 - 23:55
   - Wednesday  00:15 - 23:55
   - Thursday   00:15 - 23:55
   - Friday     00:15 - 23:55
   Trade session 1 of the 'EURUSDsymbol from which the custom 'EURUSD.Cwas created
   - Monday     Session not set
   - Tuesday    Session not set
   - Wednesday  Session not set
   - Thursday   Session not set
   - Friday     Session not set
   Trade session 0 of a custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cbased on 'EURUSD'
   - Monday     00:15 - 11:59
   - Tuesday    00:15 - 11:59
   - Wednesday  00:15 - 11:59
   - Thursday   00:15 - 11:59
   - Friday     00:15 - 11:59
   Trade session 1 of a custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cbased on 'EURUSD'
   - Monday     12:15 - 23:59
   - Tuesday    12:15 - 23:59
   - Wednesday  12:15 - 23:59
   - Thursday   12:15 - 23:59
   - Friday     12:15 - 23:59
   */
  }
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creare un simbolo personalizzato, restituire un codice di errore |
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_nameconst string symbol_pathconst string symbol_origin=NULL)
  {
//--- definire il nome di un simbolo su cui è basata la personalizzazione
   string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);
   
//--- se non è stato possibile creare un simbolo personalizzato e questo non corrisponde all'errore 5304, segnalarlo nel journal
   ResetLastError();
   int error=0;
   if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_namesymbol_pathorigin))
     {
      error=GetLastError();
      if(error!=5304)
         PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d"symbol_namesymbol_pathoriginerror);
     }
//--- successo
   return(error);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Rimuovere un simbolo personalizzato |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)
  {
//--- nascondere il simbolo dalla finestra Market Watch
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_namefalse))
     {
      PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d"GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
      
//--- se non è stato possibile eliminare un simbolo personalizzato, segnalarlo nel journal e restituire 'false'
   ResetLastError();
   if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d"symbol_nameGetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successo
   return(true);
  }
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Invia l'orario di inizio e di fine sessione di quotazione specificata |
//| per il simbolo specificato e giorno della settimana al journal |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SymbolInfoSessionTradePrint(const string symbolconst ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day_of_weekconst uint session_index
  { 
//--- dichiarare le variabili per registrare l'inizio e la fine della sessione di quotazione
   datetime date_from;  // ora di inizio sessione 
   datetime date_to;    // ora di fine sessione 
    
//--- creare il nome del giorno della settimana dalla costante di enumerazione
   string week_day=EnumToString(day_of_week); 
   if(week_day.Lower()) 
      week_day.SetChar(0ushort(week_day.GetChar(0)-32)); 
  
//--- ottenere i dati dalla sessione di quotazione per simbolo e giorno della settimana
   if(!SymbolInfoSessionTrade(symbolday_of_weeksession_indexdate_fromdate_to)) 
     { 
      int err=GetLastError();
      string message=(err==4307 ? StringFormat("- %-10s Session not set"week_day) : 
                      StringFormat("SymbolInfoSessionTrade(%s, %s, session %d) failed. Error %d"symbolweek_daysession_indexGetLastError()));
      Print(message); 
      return
     } 
      
//--- inviare i dati per la sessionedi trading specificata al journal
   PrintFormat("- %-10s %s - %s"week_dayTimeToString(date_fromTIME_MINUTES), TimeToString(date_toTIME_MINUTES)); 
  }

 

