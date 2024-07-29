//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CustomRatesReplace.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // nome del simbolo personalizzato

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // nome del gruppo in cui un simbolo è stato creato

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // nome di un simbolo su cui è basata la personalizzazione



#define DATARATES_COUNT 4 // numero di barre inviate al journal



//| Script program start function |

void OnStart()

{

//--- ottenere il codice di errore quando si crea un simbolo personalizzato

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//---- se il codice di errore non è 0 (creazione del simbolo riuscita) e non è 5304 (il simbolo è già stato creato) - lasciare

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- ottenere il numero di barre standard del simbolo

int bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1);



//--- ottenere i dati di tutte le barre del simbolo standard con timeframe ad un minuto nell'array MqlRates

MqlRates rates[]={};

ResetLastError();

if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, bars, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- impostare i dati copiati alla cronologia dei minuti del simbolo personalizzato

ResetLastError();

if(CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, rates)<0)

{

PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- dopo aver aggiornato i dati storici, ottenere il numero di barre del simbolo personalizzato

bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);



//--- ottenere i dati di tutte le barre del simbolo personalizzato su timeframe ad un minuto nell'array MqlRates

ResetLastError();

if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- stampare le ultime barre DATARATES_COUNT della cronologia dei minuti del simbolo personalizzato nel journal

int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_DIGITS);

PrintFormat("Last %d bars of the custom symbol's minute history:", DATARATES_COUNT);

ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);



//---- modificare i dati delle due penultime barre nella cronologia dei minuti del simbolo personalizzato

datetime time_from= rates[bars-3].time;

datetime time_to = rates[bars-2].time;



//--- rendere tutti i prezzi delle due penultime barre pari ai prezzi di apertura di queste barre nell'array 'rates'

rates[bars-3].high=rates[bars-3].open;

rates[bars-3].low=rates[bars-3].open;

rates[bars-3].close=rates[bars-3].open;



rates[bars-2].high=rates[bars-2].open;

rates[bars-2].low=rates[bars-2].open;

rates[bars-2].close=rates[bars-2].open;



//--- sostituire le barre esistenti con i dati dell'array 'rates' modificato

ResetLastError();

int replaced=CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, rates);

if(replaced<0)

{

PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- dopo aver modificato le due barre di dati storici, ottenere nuovamente il numero di barre del simbolo personalizzato

bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);



//--- ottenere nuovamente i dati di tutte le barre del simbolo personalizzato con timeframe ad un minuto

ResetLastError();

if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- stampare le ultime barre DATARATES_COUNT della cronologia dei minuti aggiornata del simbolo personalizzato nel journal

PrintFormat("

Last %d bars after applying CustomRatesUpdate() with %d replaced bars:", DATARATES_COUNT, replaced);

ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);



//--- visualizzare un suggerimento sui tasti di terminazione dello script nel commento del grafico

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));

//--- attendere che i tasti Esc o Del vengano premuti per uscire da un ciclo infinito

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- quando si preme Del, eliminare il simbolo personalizzato creato e i relativi dati

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

//--- eliminare i dati della barra

int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- cancellare i dati dei tick

deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- eliminare il simbolo

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- pulire il grafico prima di uscire

Comment("");

/*

risultato:

Last 4 bars of the custom symbol's minute history:

[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]

[0] 2024.07.29 13:37:00 1.08394 1.08396 1.08388 1.08390 16 1 0

[1] 2024.07.29 13:38:00 1.08389 1.08400 1.08389 1.08398 35 1 0

[2] 2024.07.29 13:39:00 1.08398 1.08410 1.08394 1.08410 29 1 0

[3] 2024.07.29 13:40:00 1.08409 1.08414 1.08408 1.08414 14 1 0



Last 4 bars after applying CustomRatesUpdate() with 250820 replaced bars:

[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]

[0] 2024.07.29 13:37:00 1.08394 1.08396 1.08388 1.08390 16 1 0

[1] 2024.07.29 13:38:00 1.08389 1.08389 1.08389 1.08389 35 1 0

[2] 2024.07.29 13:39:00 1.08398 1.08398 1.08398 1.08398 29 1 0

[3] 2024.07.29 13:40:00 1.08409 1.08414 1.08408 1.08414 14 1 0

*/

}

//| Creare un simbolo personalizzato, restituire un codice di errore |

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- definire il nome di un simbolo su cui è basata la personalizzazione

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- se non è stato possibile creare un simbolo personalizzato e questo non corrisponde all'errore 5304, segnalarlo nel journal

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- successo

return(error);

}

//| Rimuovere un simbolo personalizzato |

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- nascondere il simbolo dalla finestra Market Watch

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- se non è stato possibile eliminare un simbolo personalizzato, segnalarlo nel journal e restituire 'false'

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successo

return(true);

}