MQL5 RiferimentoCostanti, Enumerazioni e StruttureStrutture DatiStruttura per i Prezzi Correnti 

La Struttura per il Ritorno dei Prezzi Correnti (MqlTick)

Questa è una struttura per memorizzare gli ultimi prezzi del simbolo. È progettata per il recupero rapido delle informazioni più richieste sui prezzi correnti.

struct MqlTick
  {
   datetime     time;          // Orario dell'aggiornamento dell'ultimo prezzo
   double       bid;           // Il corrente prezzo Bid
   double       ask;           // Il corrente prezzo Ask
   double       last;          // Prezzo dell'ultimo affare (Last)
   ulong        volume;        // Volume per il corrente prezzo Last
   long         time_msc;      // Orario dell'ultimo aggiornamento di prezzo in millisecondi
   uint         flags;         // Flag Ticks
   double       volume_real;   // Volume con maggior accuratezza per il corrente presso Last
  };

La variabile di tipo MqlTick permette di ottenere valori di Ask, Bid, Last e Volume entro una singola chiamata della funzione SymbolInfoTick().

The parameters of each tick are filled in regardless of whether there are changes compared to the previous tick. Thus, it is possible to find out a correct price for any moment in the past without the need to search for previous values at the tick history. For example, even if only a Bid price changes during a tick arrival, the structure still contains other parameters as well, including the previous Ask price, volume, etc.

You can analyze the tick flags to find out what data have been changed exactly:

  • TICK_FLAG_BID –  tick has changed a Bid price
  • TICK_FLAG_ASK  – a tick has changed an Ask price
  • TICK_FLAG_LAST – a tick has changed the last deal price
  • TICK_FLAG_VOLUME – a tick has changed a volume
  • TICK_FLAG_BUY – a tick is a result of a buy deal
  • TICK_FLAG_SELL – a tick is a result of a sell deal

Esempio:

void OnTick()
  {
   MqlTick last_tick;
//---
   if(SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),last_tick))
     {
      Print(last_tick.time,": Bid = ",last_tick.bid,
            " Ask = ",last_tick.ask,"  Volume = ",last_tick.volume);
     }
   else Print("SymbolInfoTick() fallito, errore = ",GetLastError());
//---
  }

