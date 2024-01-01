//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CustomSymbolSetSessionTrade.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // 사용자 지정 심볼 명

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // 심볼이 생성될 그룹의 이름

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // 사용자 정의 심볼의 기반이 되는 심볼 명



#define SESSION_0_FROM D'1970.01.01 00:15:00' // 세션 0 시작 시간

#define SESSION_0_TO D'1970.01.01 11:59:00' // 세션 0 종료 시간

#define SESSION_1_FROM D'1970.01.01 12:15:00' // 세션 1 시작 시간

#define SESSION_1_TO D'1970.01.01 23:59:00' // 세션 1 종료 시간



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 사용자 정의 심볼을 생성할 때 오류 코드를 가져옵니다.

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//--- 오류 코드가 0(심볼 생성 성공)도 아니고 5304(심볼이 이미 생성됨)도 아닌 경우 - 그대로 둠

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- 기본 심볼과 세션 인덱스가 포함된 헤더를 인쇄하고

//--- 월요일부터 금요일까지 요일별 루프에서 각 거래 세션의 시작 및 종료 시간을 저널에 출력합니다.

for(int session=0; session<2; session++)

{

PrintFormat("Trade session %d of the '%s' symbol from which the custom '%s' was created", session, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

for(int day_of_week=MONDAY; day_of_week<SATURDAY; day_of_week++)

SymbolInfoSessionQuotePrint(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)day_of_week, session);

}



//--- 두 세션의 루프에서

bool res=true;

for(int session=0; session<2; session++)

{

datetime from = SESSION_0_FROM;

datetime to = SESSION_0_TO;

if(session>0)

{

from = SESSION_1_FROM;

to = SESSION_1_TO;

}

//--- 각 요일의 맞춤 심볼에 대한 쿼트 세션 시간 설정

ResetLastError();

for(int day_of_week=MONDAY; day_of_week<SATURDAY; day_of_week++)

res &=CustomSymbolSetSessionQuote(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)day_of_week, session, from, to);

}



//--- 세션 설정 시 오류가 발생한 경우 저널에 해당 메시지를 표시합니다.

if(!res)

Print("CustomSymbolSetSessionTrade() failed. Error ", GetLastError());



//--- 사용자 정의 심볼과 세션 인덱스로 헤더를 인쇄하고

//--- 월요일부터 금요일까지 요일별 루프에서 각 거래 세션의 시작 및 종료 시간을 저널에 출력합니다.

for(int session=0; session<2; session++)

{

PrintFormat("Trade session %d of a custom symbol '%s' based on '%s'", session, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);

for(int day_of_week=MONDAY; day_of_week<SATURDAY; day_of_week++)

SymbolInfoSessionQuotePrint(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)day_of_week, session);

}



//--- 차트 주석에 스크립트 종료 키에 대한 힌트를 표시합니다.

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));

//--- Esc 또는 Del 키를 눌러 무한 루프를 종료할 때까지 기다립니다.

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- Del을 누르면 생성된 사용자 정의 심볼이 삭제됩니다.

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- 종료하기 전에 차트를 삭제

Comment("");

/*

결과:

Trade session 0 of the 'EURUSD' symbol from which the custom 'EURUSD.C' was created

- Monday 00:15 - 23:55

- Tuesday 00:15 - 23:55

- Wednesday 00:15 - 23:55

- Thursday 00:15 - 23:55

- Friday 00:15 - 23:55

Trade session 1 of the 'EURUSD' symbol from which the custom 'EURUSD.C' was created

- Monday Session not set

- Tuesday Session not set

- Wednesday Session not set

- Thursday Session not set

- Friday Session not set

Trade session 0 of a custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' based on 'EURUSD'

- Monday 00:15 - 11:59

- Tuesday 00:15 - 11:59

- Wednesday 00:15 - 11:59

- Thursday 00:15 - 11:59

- Friday 00:15 - 11:59

Trade session 1 of a custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' based on 'EURUSD'

- Monday 12:15 - 23:59

- Tuesday 12:15 - 23:59

- Wednesday 12:15 - 23:59

- Thursday 12:15 - 23:59

- Friday 12:15 - 23:59

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 사용자 지정 심볼 생성, 에러 코드 반환 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- 사용자 정의 심볼의 기반이 될 심볼명을 정의합니다.

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- 사용자 정의 심볼 생성에 실패했고 오류 5304가 아닌 경우 저널에 이를 보고합니다.

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- 성공

return(error);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 사용자 정의 심볼 삭제 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- 종합시세 창에서 심볼 숨기기

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- 사용자 정의 심볼 삭제에 실패한 경우 이를 저널에 보고하고 'false'를 반환합니다.

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 성공

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 지정된 쿼트 세션의 시작 및 종료 시간 보내기 |

//| 지정된 심볼 및 요일에 대한 저널 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void SymbolInfoSessionTradePrint(const string symbol, const ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day_of_week, const uint session_index)

{

//--- 쿼트 세션의 시작과 끝을 기록하는 변수를 선언합니다.

datetime date_from; // session start time

datetime date_to; // session end time



//--- 열거형 상수로부터 요일 이름을 생성합니다.

string week_day=EnumToString(day_of_week);

if(week_day.Lower())

week_day.SetChar(0, ushort(week_day.GetChar(0)-32));



//--- 심볼 및 요일별로 쿼트 세션에서 데이터를 가져옵니다.

if(!SymbolInfoSessionTrade(symbol, day_of_week, session_index, date_from, date_to))

{

int err=GetLastError();

string message=(err==4307 ? StringFormat("- %-10s Session not set", week_day) :

StringFormat("SymbolInfoSessionTrade(%s, %s, session %d) failed. Error %d", symbol, week_day, session_index, GetLastError()));

Print(message);

return;

}



//--- 지정된 거래 세션에 대한 데이터를 저널로 보냅니다.

PrintFormat("- %-10s %s - %s", week_day, TimeToString(date_from, TIME_MINUTES), TimeToString(date_to, TIME_MINUTES));

}