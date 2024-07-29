//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CustomRatesReplace.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // nom du symbole personnalisé

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // nom du groupe dans lequel le symbole sera créé

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // nom d'un symbole sur lequel le symbole personnalisé sera construit



#define DATARATES_COUNT 4 // le nombre de barres envoyées au journal



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- obtient le code d'erreur lors de la création d'un symbole personnalisé

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//--- si le code d'erreur est différent de 0 (symbole créé avec succès) et pas 5304 (le symbole a déjà été créé) - on sort

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- obtient le nombre de barres d'un symbole standard

int bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1);



//--- obtient les données de toutes les barres en 1 minute du symbole standard, dans le tableau de MqlRates array

MqlRates rates[]={};

ResetLastError();

if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, bars, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- mets les données copiées dans l'historique 1 minute du symbole personnalisé

ResetLastError();

if(CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, rates)<0)

{

PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- après avoir mis à jour l'historique, récupère le nombre de barres du symbole personnalisé

bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);



//--- récupère les données de toutes les barres de la période 1 minute du symbole personnalisé dans le tableau de MqlRates

ResetLastError();

if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- affiche les dernières DATARATES_COUNT barres de l'historique 1 minute du symbole personnalisé dans le journal

int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_DIGITS);

PrintFormat("Last %d bars of the custom symbol's minute history:", DATARATES_COUNT);

ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);



//--- change les données des 2 dernières barres de l'historique 1 minute du symbole personnalisé

datetime time_from= rates[bars-3].time;

datetime time_to = rates[bars-2].time;



//--- mets tous les prix des 2 dernières barres aux prix d'ouverture de ces barres dans le tableau 'rates'

rates[bars-3].high=rates[bars-3].open;

rates[bars-3].low=rates[bars-3].open;

rates[bars-3].close=rates[bars-3].open;



rates[bars-2].high=rates[bars-2].open;

rates[bars-2].low=rates[bars-2].open;

rates[bars-2].close=rates[bars-2].open;



//--- remplace les barres existantes avec les données modifiées du tableau 'rates'

ResetLastError();

int replaced=CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, rates);

if(replaced<0)

{

PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- après avoir changé les 2 barres de l'historique, récupère à nouveau le nombre de barres du symbole personalisé

bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);



//--- récupère à nouveau les données de toutes les barres de la période 1 minute

ResetLastError();

if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- affiche les dernières DATARATES_COUNT barres de l'historique à la minute du symbole personnalisé mis à jour dans le journal

PrintFormat("

Last %d bars after applying CustomRatesUpdate() with %d replaced bars:", DATARATES_COUNT, replaced);

ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);



//--- affiche une infobulle sur les touches de fin de script dans le commentaire du graphique

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));

//--- attend que la touche Echap ou Suppr soit appuyée pour sortir de la boucle sans fin

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- si on appuie sur la touche Suppr, efface le symbole personnalisé créé et ses données

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

//--- efface les données de la barre

int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- efface les données du tick

deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- supprime le symbole

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- efface le graphique avant de sortir

Comment("");

/*

résultat :

Last 4 bars of the custom symbol's minute history:

[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]

[0] 2024.07.29 13:37:00 1.08394 1.08396 1.08388 1.08390 16 1 0

[1] 2024.07.29 13:38:00 1.08389 1.08400 1.08389 1.08398 35 1 0

[2] 2024.07.29 13:39:00 1.08398 1.08410 1.08394 1.08410 29 1 0

[3] 2024.07.29 13:40:00 1.08409 1.08414 1.08408 1.08414 14 1 0



Last 4 bars after applying CustomRatesUpdate() with 250820 replaced bars:

[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]

[0] 2024.07.29 13:37:00 1.08394 1.08396 1.08388 1.08390 16 1 0

[1] 2024.07.29 13:38:00 1.08389 1.08389 1.08389 1.08389 35 1 0

[2] 2024.07.29 13:39:00 1.08398 1.08398 1.08398 1.08398 29 1 0

[3] 2024.07.29 13:40:00 1.08409 1.08414 1.08408 1.08414 14 1 0

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Crée un symbole personnalisé, retourne un code d'erreur |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- définit le nom du symbole à partir duquel le symbole personnalisé sera construit

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- si le symbole personnalisé n'a pas pu être créé et que le code de l'erreur n'est pas 5304, rapporte cette erreur dans le journal

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- succès

return(error);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Supprime un symbole personnalisé |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- cache le symbole de la fenêtre du Market Watch

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- en cas d'échec de la suppression du symbole personnalisé, rapporte cette erreur dans le journal et retourne 'false'

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- succès

return(true);

}