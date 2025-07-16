Devises / SF
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
SF: Stifel Financial Corporation
114.95 USD 0.60 (0.52%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SF a changé de -0.52% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 113.87 et à un maximum de 115.33.
Suivez la dynamique Stifel Financial Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SF Nouvelles
- WaterBridge completes $588 million IPO with underwriters exercising full option
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Stifel Financial Stock We Don't?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Fermi America files for Nasdaq listing under ’FRMI’ ticker
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Stifel (SF) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Hartford MidCap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Stifel Financial (SF) Is Up 0.42% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Asia stocks climb tracking Wall St rally; Japan shares set new record
- Asia stocks climb: Japan, Australia hit record highs; RBA decision ahead
- HOOD Jumps 3.1% After its Valuation Crosses Historic $100 Billion Mark
- Stifel Financial declares $0.46 per share quarterly dividend
- Asia stocks mixed amid tariff woes; Australia hits record high, RBI decision ahead
- Asia stocks mixed ahead of US tariff deadline; S.Korea drops on govt tax hike plan
- Stifel (SF) Q2 EPS Jumps 7% Beats Views
- This Microsoft Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday - Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)
- 'Amazon, It Has A Lot Of Strategic Value For Us' — Lumotive Scores $59M With Backing From Amazon, Oman's ITHCA Group - Himax Techs (NASDAQ:HIMX), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Stifel Financial (SF) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Stifel Q2 2025 presentation: Record revenue, strong sequential recovery after Q1 charge
- Stifel earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Asia stocks dither as US tariff deadline nears; Nikkei falls ahead of BOJ decision
- Moelis (MC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Tradeweb Markets (TW) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Stifel Financial (SF) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Range quotidien
113.87 115.33
Range Annuel
73.27 120.64
- Clôture Précédente
- 115.55
- Ouverture
- 115.33
- Bid
- 114.95
- Ask
- 115.25
- Plus Bas
- 113.87
- Plus Haut
- 115.33
- Volume
- 1.427 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.52%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.60%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 22.46%
- Changement Annuel
- 22.68%
20 septembre, samedi