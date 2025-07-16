CotationsSections
Devises / SF
SF: Stifel Financial Corporation

114.95 USD 0.60 (0.52%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SF a changé de -0.52% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 113.87 et à un maximum de 115.33.

Suivez la dynamique Stifel Financial Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
113.87 115.33
Range Annuel
73.27 120.64
Clôture Précédente
115.55
Ouverture
115.33
Bid
114.95
Ask
115.25
Plus Bas
113.87
Plus Haut
115.33
Volume
1.427 K
Changement quotidien
-0.52%
Changement Mensuel
2.60%
Changement à 6 Mois
22.46%
Changement Annuel
22.68%
